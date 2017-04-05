Knights Set Date For Exemplifications

Amarillo—All First Degree Knights and First Degree candidates are encouraged to attend a First, Second and Third Degree Exemplification, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #16205 at St. Hyacinth Church, 4500 West Hill Trail. The exemplifications are set for Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:30am.



“We encourage all current First Degree Knights to advance to Second and Third Degree,” said Robert Isbell, District Deputy. “This event is taking place specifically on Saturday, so that our priests will be able to attend. In most cases, these events are scheduled on Sunday, which usually precludes their attendance. We also invite all current Third and Fourth Degree Knights to attend to support and encourage those advancing in the Order.”



Candidates seeking First Degree Exemplification should arrive at St. Hyacinth Church no later than 8:10am and must bring their completed and signed Form 100 with them. Registration for the Second and Third Degree will begin following the completion of the First degree with the ceremony beginning at 10:30, followed by lunch and the Third Degree portion.



“We rarely have more than one of these events in any given year, so let’s not miss out on this opportunity.”



There is no charge for the First Degree Exemplification, and the combined cost of the Second and Third Degree ceremonies is $25 per person, which also includes lunch. For additional information, please contact Isbell at 679-0008.

