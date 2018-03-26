Knights Set Date For Exemplifications

Amarillo—All First Degree Knights, First Degree candidates and those wishing to join the Knights of Columbus are encouraged to attend a First, Second and Third Degree Exemplification, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. The exemplifications are set for Saturday, May 19, beginning at 9:00am in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Reception Room.



“We encourage all current First Degree Knights to advance to Second and Third Degree,” said Diocesan Deputy Kevin Morris. “This event is taking place specifically on Saturday, so that our priests will be able to attend. In most cases, these events are scheduled on Sunday, which usually precludes their attendance. We also invite all current Third and Fourth Degree Knights to attend to support and encourage those advancing in the Order.”



Candidates seeking First Degree Exemplification should arrive at St. Mary’s Cathedral no later than 8:30am and must bring their completed and signed Form 100 with them. Registration for the Second and Third Degree will begin following the completion of the First Degree with the ceremony beginning at 10:30, followed by lunch and the Third Degree portion. Second and Third Degree candidates must bring a signed First Degree Membership Card, according to Morris.



“We rarely have more than one of these events in any given year, so let’s not miss out on this opportunity.”



There is no charge for the First Degree Exemplification, and the combined cost of the Second and Third Degree ceremonies is $40 per person, which also includes lunch. The ceremony is scheduled to end at 4:30pm. For additional information, please contact Morris at 418-4114 or via email, kofc1450.morris@suddenlink.net.

