Knights To Gather For Winter Conference

Amarillo—Knights of Columbus in the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to take part in the 2020 Diocesan Winter Conference Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9:30am to noon in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Reception Room at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The meeting will include the latest news from Supreme and information that will help make Knights of Columbus Councils the very best they can be.
There will be special attendance incentives, including a drawing for a $100 gift card for councils and a $50 gift card for membership. You must be present to win the gift cards.
Find out more about the meeting by contact Diocesan Deputy Chris Johnson in Pampa at 806-662-7542.