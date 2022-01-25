Kolbe Core Volunteer Gathering

“Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of my brethren, you did it to me.” —Matthew 25:40
Amarillo—The Kolbe Core of the Diocese of Amarillo invites everyone to a volunteer appreciation and recruitment gathering Thursday, Feb. 10 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.
“At this time, we are in need of building up our volunteer base to visit our brothers-in-white who are incarcerated,” said Deacon Andy Gonzalez, diocesan director of Kolbe Prison Ministries. “The Kolbe Core will be providing chili with beans, drinks and music for the evening and we invite those interested in prison ministry to attend. A number of our current volunteers will be sharing their experiences of volunteering within the prison system and bringing St. Maximillian Kolbe Retreats to the prisons within our diocese.”
Deacon Gonzalez added that the ministry is also in need of volunteers to teach Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes, as well as other Faith-based programs that helps offenders to build up their Christian Faith at each of the prison units.
“Kolbe Prison Ministries offers their own RCIA program, but are open to let volunteers teach their own RCIA program,” he said. “We have different programs that will assist volunteers, but they are of no value if there is no one to present them to our brothers-in- white.”
For additional information about Kolbe Prison Ministries in the Diocese of Amarillo, please call Deacon Gonzalez at 806-463-0262 or Deacon Darryl Dixon at 806-290-8842.