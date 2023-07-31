Kress Jamaica Sept. 9

Kress—St. Paul the Apostle Church will host a Jamaica Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 8:00pm on the parish grounds at 610 South Dudley Street.
The day will include a number of food booths, featuring aguas frecas, corn in a cup, Mexican hot dogs, hamburgers, tripas, carnitas, fruit cups, funnel cakes, snow cones, chalupas and street tacos. There will also be a candy booth and a beverage booth.
There will be numerous games for all ages, including a bounce house, a mechanical bull, a train ride, face painting and loteria/bingo. Other activities include a car show, a cake walk, a cornhole tournament, a volleyball tournament, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Music throughout the day will be provided by DJ Dimas and DJ Javi and live music from Jimmy Keys Soliz and Paris y Los Sospechosos.
The parish will also conduct a drawing, with the top prize a Smoke Hollow Electric Smoker. Second prize is a 65” TCL Roku television and third prize is a TV stand, handmade by students at Kress. Fourth prize is a Cosori Food Dehydrator and fifth prize is $100 cash. Tickets are $5.00 each. You need not be present to win.
All proceeds from the day will benefit St. Paul the Apostle Church. For more information about the Jamaica, please call Church of the Holy Spirit in Tulia at 806-994-3511.