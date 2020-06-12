Labyrinth Open This Month At The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center

Amarillo—The public is invited to the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring, during the month of June to come and pray using their indoor Labyrinth.
“The Labyrinth is an ancient prayer tool which is a model or metaphor for life,” said BDRC executive director Linda Astuto. “The Christian life is often described as a pilgrimage or journey with God, a journey in which we can grow closer in relationship with God, and in turn, closer to others.
“There are many ways to pray with a Labyrinth. Some people ask God a question upon entering the Labyrinth, and then they listen for the answer. Others pray for themselves on the winding path to the center, where they stop to experience God’s love before they journey back out of the Labyrinth praying for others. One might recite the Lord’s Prayer as they walk, or the Jesus Prayer. As you move toward the center of the Labyrinth, focus on letting go of distractions or worries that keep you from God. In the center, spend time reflecting on your relationship with God. Be aware of God’s presence. Eventually you will sense the need to move out into the world again. As you leave, walk with Jesus back into the places of ordinary life.”
The Labyrinth experience will be available Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm, until Tuesday, June 30. The cost to use the Labyrinth is free and love offerings will be accepted.
For additional details, please call the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 383-1811.