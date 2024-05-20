Amarillo—The 43rd Las Fiestas de Amarillo at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church takes place Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 on the parish grounds at 1210 SE 11th Ave.
Gates will open at noon both days of the Fiestas, which will feature fun for the whole family. There will be children’s games, food and drink booths, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are on sale now for a reverse drawing taking place on the final evening of the Fiestas. First prize is a $5,000 VISA Gift Card, with second and third prize both $500 VISA Gift Cards. Fourth and fifth place are $250 VISA Gift Cards. Tickets are $10.00 each and can be purchased at the parish office of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during regular business hours. Must be 18 years and older to win.
For additional information about the 43rd Las Fiestas de Amarillo, please call the parish office at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 806-372-1128.