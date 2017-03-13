Lawrence Eugene Zurek: 1940-2017

Wallis—Lawrence Eugene Zurek, the brother of Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, passed away March 6. He was 76 years old.



Mass was celebrated March 10, Guardian Angel Church with Bishop Zurek presiding and Father Thuy Nguyen, concelebrating. Interment was in Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Lawrence Eugene Zurek was born on July 16, 1940 in Wallis, the son of Arnold and Victoria Zurek. He attended Wallis High School. According to his family, he was a devoted husband and loving father. Zurek was a member of Guardian Angel Church, KJT and the Knights of Columbus.



For most of his life, Larry worked in the design and construction of Industrial Furnaces that would separate crude oil into the various hydrocarbons. Later he worked in the design and plans for constructing industrial machines and conveyors that would separate various metals, rubber and glass for recycling.



He was a very faithful Catholic and hence very involved in social service organizations to help others. He was very generous in his time and talent in carrying for family members and friends. In 1999 he was privileged to have had the opportunity to actually meet St. Pope John Paul II during a Papal Audience. He spoke with the Pope, received a rosary and a blessing from the Pope. He always treasured that moment. He was also very fond of gardening and maintained a very beautiful fruit orchard.



He also assisted the local Pastor of his parish of Guardian Angel in Wallis for many years. He served as a Lector and an Extraordinary Communion Minister. In that capacity he also acted as sacristan to the priest preparing the altar and sanctuary for all the Liturgical Services of the parish. He was actually the ‘right hand man’ for the pastor.



Zurek was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dennis Zurek.



In addition to Bishop Zurek, survivors include his wife, Jeanette Zurek; four children, Christopher Zurek and his wife Gina, Michael Zurek, David Zurek and his wife Cindy and Rebecca Copeland and her husband Brett; a nephew, Dennis Zurek Jr. and his wife Deborah; his grandchildren, Marcus Bates and his wife Ashley Beckman, Kayla Zurek, Scott Zurek, Kevin Zurek, Karesta Zurek and her husband Travis Stroud, Arieal Defatta, Alyssa Zurek, Brian Zurek, Shannon Smith, Alex Zurek, Kaitlyn Copeland, Zoey Copeland; and five great-grandchildren.

