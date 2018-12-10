Leadership Conference Scheduled Feb. 9



Amarillo—A conference on Jesus’ Leadership for Youth Leaders, Catechetical Leaders and other Parish and School Leaders, sponsored by Sadlier Religion, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Conference Center of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 4512 NE 24th Ave.



In addition to youth leaders and catechetical leaders, catechists, deacons and women religious are also encouraged to attend, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Amarillo.



Among the topics to be discussed include:

• The leadership of Jesus;

• Styles of leadership, including Servant Leadership; and,

• Awareness that in whatever capacity we serve, we are all missionary disciples;



For additional information on the Feb. 9 Leadership Conference, please contact Sister María Elena Ferrer at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 383-2243, ext. 113.

