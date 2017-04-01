Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington. Serving time is 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Adult plates are $10.00 and plates for senior citizens and children six to twelve are $9.00. Children under six eat free. Proceeds from the meal will benefit Knights of Columbus charities and programs. Learn more by calling the Cathedral office at 376-7204.



Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Corte Guadalupanas in the parish hall at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1210 E. 11 th. The meal will be served from 11:00am to 7:00pm and will include fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, fries and corn. Adult plates are $10.00 each, senior citizens plates are $8.00 each, children’s plates for those five to twelve are $6.00 each and children under five eat free. Please call the parish office for additional information at 372-1128.



Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi in the parish hall at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 miles east of Amarillo, east of the Tyson meat processing plant. Meal will be served from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Adult plates are $12.00, children ages seven to twelve are served for $6.00. Children six and under eat free. For more information, contact Gerald Detten at 382-8813.



Amarillo—Fish Fry at St. Laurence Church, noon to 8:00pm, in the parish cafeteria at 2300 North Spring. Adult plates are $10.00 each. For additional details, please call the parish office at 383-2261.



Canyon—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 in the parish hall at St. Ann’s Church, 605 38 th Street. Serving time is 6:30pm to 8:00pm. The Knights will serve Cajun-style fried fish, with French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and drinks. Adult plates are $10.00 each, children five to twelve eat for $5.00 and children under five are free. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit St. Ann’s Youth and Knights of Columbus charities. Find out more by calling the parish office at St. Ann’s Church at 655-3302.



Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.



Nazareth—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Youth Ministry at Holy Family Church, in the Community Hall at 104 First Street. Serving time is 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Plates are $10.00 each. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the youth groups trip to the Steubenville Conference in Springfield, Mo. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Find out more by calling the Holy Family parish office at 945-2616.

