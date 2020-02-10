Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

The following information was received by the diocesan Office of Communications. Those wishing to add Lenten Meals or Fish Fries are asked to email all pertinent information to:
westtexascatholic@gmail.com. A list of meals to be served on Friday, March 6 and Friday, March 13 will be published in the Saturday, Feb. 29 issue of
The West Texas Catholic.
TUESDAY, FEB. 25 Canyon—Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, 605 38
th Street. The meal will be served from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Cost of the meal is by donation. Learn more by calling the parish office at St. Ann’s Church, 655-3302.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28 Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in the Parish Hall at 5005 Klinke Road, located 10 miles east of Amarillo, just north of Highway 60. Serving time will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Adult plates are $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children six to twelve and children five and younger eat free. For further information, please contact Jim Younger at 236-0572 or via email, jim@jimyounger.com.
Clarendon—Fish Fry, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, to benefit the Building Fund at St. Mary’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 810 South McLelland St. Adult plates are $12.00 each, college students with ID eat for $10.00 each, children under five eat for $6.00 each and children under four eat free. Learn more by contacting Roy Bertrand at 806-874-2846.
Dimmitt—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Holy Cross Men’s Society at Immaculate Conception Church in the parish hall at 1001 West Halsell. Serving time is 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Adult plates are $10.00 and $5.00 for children under 12. Takeout plates will also be available. Learn more by calling the parish office at Immaculate Conception Church at 647-4219.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. All plates are $10.00 each. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.