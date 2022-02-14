Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

The following information was received by the diocesan Office of Communications. Those wishing to add Lenten Meals or Fish Fries are asked to email all pertinent information to: westtexascatholic@gmail.com. A list of meals to be served on Friday, March 11 and Friday, March 18 will be published in the Saturday, March 6 issue of The West Texas Catholic.
FRIDAY, FEB. 25 Clarendon—Fish Fry, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm, to benefit the Building Fund at St. Mary’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 815 South Montgomery. Adult plates are $15.00 each and $7.00 for children 12 and under. Learn more by contacting Roy Bertrand at 806-874-2846.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Canyon—Shrove Tuesday Dinner, hosted by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, 605 38th Street. The meal will be served from 6:00pm to 7:30pm and is drive through only. Cost of the meal is by donation. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the youth at St. Ann’s Church. Learn more by calling the parish office at St. Ann’s Church, 806-655-3302.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4 Amarillo—Fish Fry, served by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at 1200 South Washington. Serving time is 5:30pm to 7:00pm and the meal is carryout only. Adults are served for $12.00 and plates for senior citizens and children six to twelve are $11.00. Children five and under eat free. Proceeds from the meal will benefit Knights of Columbus charities and programs. Learn more by calling St. Mary’s Cathedral at 806-376-7204.
Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in the Parish Hall at 5005 Klinke Road, located 10 miles east of Amarillo, just north of Highway 60. Serving time will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Plates are $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children six to twelve and children five and younger eat free. For further information, please contact Jim Younger at 806-236-0572 or via email, jim@jimyounger.com.
Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #4621 and the Music Department at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The meal will be served from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the St. Thomas gym at 4100 South Coulter. Plates are $13.00 each. Proceeds benefiting future pilgrimages of the St. Thomas Music Department. For meal reservations and/or additional information, please contact Stephanie Kelley at 806-570-3160.
Dalhart—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2776 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, in the Parish Family Center at 411 Texas Blvd. Serving time is 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Cost of the meal is by donation. Additional details can be obtained by calling the St. Anthony of Padua parish office at 806-244-4128.
Dimmitt—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Holy Cross Men’s Group and the Jamaica Committee at Immaculate Conception Church, in the parish hall at 1001 West Halsell. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will be drive-in and takeout. Adult plates are $12.00 each and children five and under are served for $6.00 each. Orders will be accepted in advance. Find out more by calling the parish office at 806-647-4219.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. All plates are $12.00 each. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.