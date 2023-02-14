Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

The following information was received by the diocesan Office of Communications. Those wishing to add Lenten Meals or Fish Fries are asked to email all pertinent information to: [email protected] A list of meals to be served on Friday, March 10 and Friday, March 17 will be published in the Sunday, March 5 issue of The West Texas Catholic. Events listed here are subject to change without notice.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24 Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in the Parish Hall at 5005 Klinke Road, located 10 miles east of Amarillo, just north of Highway 60. Serving time will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Plates are $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children six to twelve and children five and younger eat free. For further information, please contact Phil Houlihan at 806-220-9281 or via email, [email protected].
Canyon—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, in the parish hall at 605 38th St., from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Adult dinners are $15.00 each, children six to twelve eat for $6.00 each and children five and under eat free. For additional details, please call the parish office at 806-655-3302.
Clarendon—Fish Fry, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, to benefit the Building Fund at St. Mary’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 510 East Montgomery. Adult plates are $15.00 each and $7.00 for children 12 and under. Learn more by contacting Roy Bertrand at 806-874-2846.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2778 at St. Anthony’s Church, in the St. Anthony’s School Gym at 120 West Park Ave. The meal will be served from 6:30pm to 8:00pm and plates are $12.00 each. The meal will be dine-in or drive through between the school buildings. There will also be a $5.00 plate for those not preferring fish, which will include a grilled cheese sandwich, french fries and a dessert. Please call the parish office at St. Anthony’s Church at 806-364-6150 for more details.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3 Amarillo—Fish Fry, served by Knights of Columbus Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, in the Monsignor Francis A. Smyer Activity Center at 1200 South Washington. Serving time is 5:30pm to 7:00pm and the meal is dine-in or carryout. Adults are served for $15.00 and plates for senior citizens and children six to twelve are $13.00. Children five and under eat for $3.00. Proceeds from the meal will benefit Knights of Columbus charities and programs. Learn more by calling St. Mary’s Cathedral at 806-376-7204.
Dalhart—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2776 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, in the Parish Family Center at 411 Texas Blvd. Serving time is 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Cost of the meal is by donation. Additional details can be obtained by calling the St. Anthony of Padua parish office at 806-244-4128.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24 and FRIDAY, MARCH 3 Dimmitt—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Holy Cross Men’s Group and the Jamaica Committee at Immaculate Conception Church, in the parish hall at 1001 West Halsell. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will be drive-in and takeout. Adult plates are $12.00 each and children five and under are served for $6.00 each. Orders will be accepted in advance. Find out more by calling the parish office at 806-647-4219.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. All plates are $14.00 each. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.