Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

The following information was received by the diocesan Office of Communications. Those wishing to add Lenten Meals or Fish Fries are asked to email all pertinent information to: [email protected]. A list of meals to be served on Friday, Feb. 23 and Friday, March 1 will be published in the Sunday, Feb. 18 issue of The West Texas Catholic. Events listed here are subject to change without notice.
TUESDAY, FEB. 13 Canyon—Shrove Tuesday Shrimp Boil, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 605 38th Ave. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds to benefit the numerous charities of Council #7840. For more details, please call St. Ann’s Church at 806-655-3302.
FRIDAY, FEB. 16 Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in the Parish Hall at 5005 Klinke Road, located 10 miles east of Amarillo, just north of Highway 60. Serving time will be from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. For further information, please contact Phil Houlihan at 806-220-9281 or via email, [email protected].
Canyon—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, in the parish hall at 605 38th St., from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Adult dinners are $15.00 each, children six to twelve eat for $7.00 each and children five and under eat free. For additional details, please call the parish office at 806-655-3302.
Clarendon—Fish Fry, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, to benefit the Building Fund at St. Mary’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 510 East Montgomery. Adult plates are $15.00 each and $7.00 for children 12 and under. Learn more by contacting Roy Bertrand at 806-874-2846.
Dalhart—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2776 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, in the Parish Family Center at 411 Texas Blvd. Serving time is 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Cost of the meal is by donation. Additional details can be obtained by calling the St. Anthony of Padua parish office at 806-244-4128.
Dimmitt—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Holy Cross Men’s Group at Immaculate Conception Church, in the parish hall at 1001 West Halsell. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will be drive-in and takeout. Adult plates are $12.00 each and children five and under are served for $6.00 each. Orders will be accepted in advance. Find out more by calling the parish office at 806-647-4219.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #2778 at St. Anthony’s Church, in the St. Anthony’s School Gym at 120 West Park Ave. The meal will be served beginning at 6:00pm and plates are $15.00 each. The meal will be dine-in or drive through between the school buildings. Please call the parish office at St. Anthony’s Church at 806-364-6150 for more details.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. All plates are $12.00 each. For those not preferring fish, a grilled cheese sandwich dinner is an option, at $5.00 per person. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.