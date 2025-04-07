Lenten Meals, Fish Fries

The following information was received by the diocesan Office of Communications. Those wishing to add Lenten Meals or Fish Fries are asked to email all pertinent information to: [email protected]. Events listed here are subject to change without notice.
FRIDAY, APRIL 11 Amarillo—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in the Parish Hall at 5005 Klinke Road, located 10 miles east of Amarillo, just north of Highway 60. The meal will be served at 5:30pm. Adult plates are $15.00 each and plates are $7.00 for youth seven to twelve years old. For further information, please contact Phil Houlihan at 806-220-9281 or via email, [email protected]. Amarillo—St. Laurence Church will offer its annual Fish Fry from noon to 7:00pm in the school gym at 2300 North Spring. The menu includes fish, whole fried fish, shrimp alfredo pasta, enchiladas, desserts and beverages. Adult meal tickets are $17.00 apiece and tickets for children are $10.00 each. Tickets are $20.00 each for those wishing to purchase tickets for a whole fried fish. Takeouts will be available. For more details, please call the parish office at St. Laurence Church at 806-383-2261.
Canyon—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, in the parish hall at 605 38th St., from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, following the Way of the Cross at 6:00. Adult dinners are $15.00 each, children six to twelve eat for $6.00 each and children five and under eat free. Cash, check, debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment. For additional details, please call the parish office at 806-655-3302.
Clarendon—Fish Fry, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, to benefit the Building Fund at St. Mary’s Church, in the Parish Hall at 510 East Montgomery. Adult plates are $15.00 each and $7.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets will also be sold during the meal for a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $1.00 each and the drawing will take place during the meal. Learn more by contacting Rodney Ehlert at 281-635-1189. Dimmitt—Fish Fry, sponsored by the Holy Cross Men’s Group at Immaculate Conception Church, in the parish hall at 1001 West Halsell. The dinner will be served from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will be drive-in and takeout. Adult plates are $12.00 each and children five and under are served for $6.00 each. Orders will be accepted in advance. Find out more by calling the parish office at 806-647-4219.
Hereford—Fish Fry, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8938 in the parish hall at San Jose Church, 725 Brevard. Serving time is 5:00pm to 7:30pm. All plates are $12.00 each. For those not preferring fish, a grilled cheese sandwich dinner is an option, at $5.00 per person. For additional information, please call Edward Fuentes at 806-340-8657.
Spearman—Fish Fry, in the parish hall at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 901 South Roland, beginning at 5:30pm. Learn more about the meal by calling the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish office during regular business hours at 806-659-2166.