Amarillo—Jennifer Hubbard, president and CEO of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Aminal Sanctuary, will be the featured speaker at a Lenten Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The mission is set for Sunday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 19, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Hubbard’s presentations are scheduled from 6:00 to 7:00 both evenings.
The theme of the mission is Walking in Confidence.
“Jennifer’s presentation will encourage audiences of all ages to trust in God’s promise of provision, protection and healing,” said Father Neusch.
The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, a Connecticut-based nonprofit organization working to promote compassion and healing through human animal connection. The foundation was founded in 2013 to commemorate and honor the life of Hubbard’s daughter Catherine Violet Hubbard, a six-year-old victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy and passionate animal lover who dreamt of someday working with and caring for them.
A regular contributor to Aleteria as well as the Magnificat, Hubbard has won three Catholic Press Association awards. She published her first book, Finding Sanctuary, which shares her journey of healing after the loss of her daughter. The book was recognized by Publishers Weekly among the top ten new releases of Spring 2021 and was named 2022’s #1 Memoir by Catholic Associated Media.
Hubbard is a widely-sought speaker addressing Legatus gatherings, retreats and parish ministries. Her remarks are not limited to in-person appearances, as she is a regular guest on Spirit Catholic Radio Network’s Spirit Mornings Live, where her message reaches thousands in America’s heartland.
Father Neusch added that during private prayer time each evening of the mission, Stephen Ministers and deacons will be available for those who wish or need to pray with someone.
For more details on the Feb. 18-19 Lenten Mission, please call the parish office at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 806-376-7204.