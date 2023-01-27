Lenten Mission At St. Mary’s Cathedral March 5-7

Amarillo—Tulia native Melissa Musick Nussbaum will be the presenter at a Lenten Mission Sunday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 7 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The theme of the mission is We Are The People Who… Profess, Pray, Praise.
The mission will be offered all three evenings at 7:00, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The public is invited to attend, but for those who wish to view Mrs. Nussbaum’s presentation at home, the talks will be live streamed on the cathedral’s website, stmarysamarillo.com.
“Lent is a season of preparation for Easter,” said Nussbaum. “Catechumens are preparing to receive the Sacraments of Initiation, Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist. Babies will be bought to the font for Baptism. Young children come to receive First Holy Communion. Teens are preparing to be confirmed. Those of us who walk with them on the way to Easter are preparing, as well, preparing to affirm, once again, our pledge to live the life to which these sacraments call us.
“And what is that life? What constitutes the life of the baptized, confirmed Catholic? What calls us again and again to the altar of the Lord, to the table where we are fed the Body and Blood of Christ? What are the building blocks on which we can build that life? During this parish mission we are going to go back to the basics and look at three cornerstones of our faith: the Nicene Creed, the Our Father and the Eucharistic Prayer. We are going to ask, Who are we? We are going to learn who we are that we might go home and teach. We are going to learn who we are that we might walk the way to Easter with greater devotion, greater joy and greater commitment to Christ, who calls us.”
Born in Tulia, Nussbaum was raised in Amarillo from elementary school through high school in Amarillo. She and her husband, Martin, who now reside in Colorado Springs, are former parishioners at St. Mary’s Cathedral, where their three oldest children were baptized.
Nussbaum writes and speaks extensively on scripture, liturgy and the eccleisola-in-ecclesia, the domestic church. Her work has appeared in National Review, First Things, Notre Dame Magazine, National Catholic Reporter, Commonweal, GIA Quarterly and others. She is the author of over 300 articles and four books. Her latest book, co-authored with her daughter, Anna Keating, is The Catholic Catalogue: The Daily Acts that Make Up a Catholic Life, published by Random House. Nussbaum is a frequent contributor to Give Us This Day published by Liturgical Press. She is currently working on a memoir.
Father Neusch added that during private prayer time each evening of the mission, Stephen Ministers and deacons will be available for those who wish or need to pray with someone.
For additional information on the Lenten Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral, please call the cathedral office during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.