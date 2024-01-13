Amarillo—Mission: I’m Possible, based on Luke 1:37, is the theme of a Lenten Mission Saturday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 6 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Leading the mission is Catholic songwriter and artist Jesse Manibusan and the Engagin’ Cajun, Mike Patin.
The mission kicks off March 2 with a 7:00pm concert in the St. Thomas sanctuary by Manibusan, who will also provide Praise and Worship music on March 3. The final evening of the mission, on March 6, will focus on youth, according to Bryan Webb, facility administrator at St. Thomas, who is coordinating the mission.
Jesse Manibusan wears many hats—he’s a composer, singer/songwriter, storyteller, humorist, catechist, evangelizer and encourager.
“Working with any and every age group, Jesse has that knack to build instant rapport, connect with his audience and create life-giving memories that help deepen Faith and cultivate the joy that inspires service, sacrifice and the celebration of life,” said Webb.
Mike Patin began his ministry career in 1984 as a high school teacher and coach. He shifted his talents to diocesan youth ministry for 13 years in New Orleans. Since 2003, he has been a fulltime speaker and “Faith horticulturist.”
“Mike has spoken in our diocese several times and has been a featured speaker at numerous national events, including the National Catholic Youth Conference,” added Webb.
For additional information about the Lenten Mission at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, please call the parish office during regular business hours at 806-358-2461.