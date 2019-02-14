Lenten Mission Scheduled At St. Martin de Porres Church

Amarillo—A Lenten Parish Mission will take place Monday, March 18 through Wednesday, March 20 at St. Martin de Porres Church.
The mission, conducted by Dominican Priest Father Ian G. Bordenave, will be offered all three evenings at 7:00. A social will follow the March 20 presentation in the parish hall to the north of the church.
Based in Irving, Father Bordenave is projected to graduate in 2020 from the Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis with a Doctorate in Ministry. He received a Master of Arts in Theology and a Master of Divinity from the Aquinas Institute of Theology in 2000. Father Bordenave is currently the Prior at St. Albert the Great Priory in Irving and is an Diaconal Formation Program Instructor for the Diocese of Fort Worth.
St. Martin de Porres Church is located at 1507 North Adams. Find out more about the Lenten Parish Mission by calling the parish office at 376-8771.