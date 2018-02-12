

Lenten Norms, Diocese of Amarillo



Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are obligatory days of fasting and abstinence for Catholics. In addition, Fridays during Lent are obligatory days of abstinence.



For members of the Latin Catholic Church, the norms on fasting are obligatory from age 18 until age 59. When fasting, a person is permitted to eat one full meal. Two smaller meals may also be taken, but not to equal a full meal. The norms concerning abstinence from meat are binding upon members of the Latin Catholic Church from age 14 onwards.



A Reflection on Lenten Fasting



If possible, the fast on Good Friday is continued until the Easter Vigil (on Holy Saturday night) as the “paschal fast” to honor the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus, and to prepare ourselves to share more fully and to celebrate more readily his Resurrection.



Source: www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-resources/lent/catholic-information-on-lenten-fast-and-abstinence.cfm



Normas Cuaresmales, Diócesis de Amarillo



El Miércoles de Ceniza y el Viernes Santo son días de ayuno y abstinencia obligatorios para los católicos. Además en los viernes de Cuaresma se obliga la abstinencia.



Para miembros de la Iglesia Católica Romana, se obliga el ayuno de los 18 a los 59 años de edad. El ayuno permite consumir una comida completa. Pueden también consumir dos comidas pequeñas que juntas no igualen a otra comida completa. Las normas respecto a la abstinencia de carne obligan a los miembros de la Iglesia Católica Romana de 14 años en adelante.



Reflexión sobre el Ayuno Cuaresmal



Si es posible, el ayuno del Viernes Santo continúa hasta la Vigilia Pascual (la noche del Sábado de Gloria) como el “ayuno pascual” para honrar la pasión y muerte del Señor Jesús y para prepararnos más plenamente a celebrar su Resurrección con mejor disposición.



Tomado de:

“http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-resources/lent/catholic-information-on-lenten-fast-and-abstinence.cfm”

