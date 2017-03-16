Lenten Retreat At Blessed Sacrament Church

Amarillo—Kathleen Beckman, L.H.S., Ignatian Certified Retreat Director, Radio Host and Author will conduct a Parish Lenten Retreat Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 in Bishop Zurek Parish Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton.



The retreat will run from 7:00pm to 8:30pm on March 31 and from 9:30am to 4:00pm on April 1.



Kathleen Beckman, L.H.S. is the president and co-founder of the Foundation of Prayer for Priests (www.foundationforpriests.org), an international Eucharistic apostolate of prayer and catechesis for the holiness of priests, spiritual motherhood and fatherhood. She has served the Church for 25 years as a Catholic evangelist, author, Ignatian certified retreat director and radio host. Her writings are widely published in Catholic magazines such as Magnificat and on Catholic Exchange.Com.



She is often featured on Catholic media: EWTN Radio and TV, Radio Maria Host, The Catholic Channel Radio and Focus TV. Kathleen hosts the weekly program Eucharist, Mercy & Saints which airs internationally on Radio Maria. Since 2000, she has served in the Church's ministry of healing, deliverance and exorcism, assisting priests internationally. She serves on the advisory board of the Pope Leo XIII Institute and Magnificat.



She has also authored two books:

Praying for Priests: A Mission for the New Evangelization. Foreword by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, S.J. (2014)

Healing Mercy: Finding Your Path to Forgiveness, Peace and Joy. Foreword by Bishop Kevin Vann, JCD, DD. (2015)

She has authored a third book to be released this year:

When Women Pray: Eleven Catholic Women on the Power of Prayer. Foreword by Sister Regina Marie Gorman, O.C.D. (2017)



For additional information, please call the parish office at 374-1132 or Juan and Saharay Regalado at 21-0914.

