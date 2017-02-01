Lenten Retreat At St. Martin de Porres Church

Amarillo—Called to A Holy Life: A Lenten Retreat, will be offered Monday March 13 through Wednesday, March 15 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 1507 NW 15th Street.



Leading the retreat will be Dominican priest Father Richard B. “R.B.” Williams of Houston.



Presentations will begin each evening at 7:00.



The opening evening of the retreat will have a Baptismal Emphasis. The second evening will feature a Penitential Emphasis, with the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The final evening will center around Anointing for Healing.



A native of Natchitoches, La., Father Williams, 73, entered the Dominican Order in August 1964 after completing undergraduate studies. He made final vows in August 1968 and was ordained a priest on May 22, 1971. Father Williams has a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Tulane University and a Master’s in Philosophy from Aquinas Institute in Dubuque, Iowa. He spent 27 years of his priestly ministry involved in campus ministry at various universities.



After those years of campus ministry, Father Williams began preaching parish missions and retreats for priests, deacons and laity, and has continued in that ministry since 1991. He currently resides in Houston at Holy Rosary Priory and serves as prior of the Dominican community when he is not “on the road.”



Father Williams will also preside at the weekend Masses prior to the Retreat—on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00pm and Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 and 10:00am. For additional information on Called to A Holy Life: A Lenten Retreat, please call the parish office at St. Martin de Porres Church at 376-8771.

