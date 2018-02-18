Amarillo—A Lenten Women’s Prayer Brunch, sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers, will take place Saturday, March 10.
The brunch will be served from 9:45am to 11:30am at the Amarillo Club on the 30
th floor of the Chase Towers at 600 South Tyler.
In addition to brunch, the morning will include prayer and worship, testimony and teaching as well as individual prayer for those in need, according to Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery.
Once again this year, the Prayer Brunch is a ticketed event, according to Dr. Meganne Walsh. Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased in one of four ways:
• At Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter;
• At A Little Off The Top Hair Salon at 2710 Civic Circle;
• At Dr. Meganne Walsh’s office at 716 North Polk; and,
• Online at
www.facebook.com/amarillo.rejoicers.
Tickets purchased through the U.S. mail or online can be picked up the day of the brunch at a will call table. The deadline to purchase advance tickets is Wednesday, March 7. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets for the final brunch for the 2017-18 school year on Saturday, May 12 can also be purchased during the March 10 brunch.