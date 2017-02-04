Lenten Women’s Prayer Brunch March 11



Amarillo—All women throughout the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to attend a Lenten Women’s Prayer Brunch, set for Saturday, March 11.



The brunch, sponsored by Amarillo Rejoicers, will be served from 9:45am to 11:30am at the Amarillo Club on the 30th floor of the Chase Towers at 600 South Tyler.



In addition to brunch, the morning will include prayer and worship, testimony and teaching as well as individual prayer for those in need, according to Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ Sister Elizabeth Ann Dockery.



Once again this year, the Prayer Brunch is a ticketed event, according to Dr. Meganne Walsh. Tickets are $15.00 each and can be purchased in one of three ways:



• At Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in the Signature at 2500 South Coulter;

• Through the U.S. mail by sending a check for $15.00 to Norma Frausto, 3801 South Roberts, Amarillo, 79118. Please make checks out to M. Walsh MD; or,

• Online at www.facebook.com/amarillo.rejoicers.



Tickets purchased through the U.S. mail or online can be picked up the day of the brunch at a will call table. The deadline to purchase advance tickets is Wednesday, March 8. Tickets will not be sold at the door.



Tickets for the final brunch for the 2016-17 school year on Saturday, May 13 can also be purchased during the March 11 brunch.



