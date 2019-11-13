Going to Mass every Sunday and feasts of obligation is the greatest good that mom and dad can do for their children. Let’s reflect for a moment. Why is it that for many Catholic families going to Mass together every Sunday is a priority?
How can we handle those seemingly important commitments that tempt us to skip Mass? These are questions we may want to discuss as a family.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI expressed his longing for every Catholic to be aware that without Sundays we cannot live. What do these words mean to you? In the Eucharist, Christ is truly present among us. His presence is not static, it is a dynamic presence; Christ makes us his own and conforms us to his image.
Communion with the Body and Blood of Christ is spiritual nourishment which heals our thoughts and strengthens our will helping us to discover once again what we truly need at this time the truth and the common good.
We all know that when we eat we become stronger, since we assimilate food, making the food part of our body. St. Augustine teaches us that in the Eucharist exactly the opposite happens. The center is Christ who draws us to Himself, inviting us to surrender, to make us one with Him. Thus all of us, sons and daughters of God, in eating and drinking of the Eucharist celebrate who we really are, a community of brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.
Pope Francis, in his catechesis on Holy Mass, tells us that we Christians go to Sunday Mass to encounter the Risen Christ, or rather, says the Pope, to let ourselves be encountered by Him; to listen to His Word, to be fed at His table, and so receive what is so needed to function as the Church, that is, the Body of Christ in the world that greatly needs our missionary discipleship.
Let's go to Mass, let's not miss! Mass requires from us a deep Faith so that we can receive all the gifts that Jesus wishes to give us; a continual availability to share with others what we are celebrating; good formation to participate fully, consciously and actively in the liturgy; a festive participation with dialogues, songs, liturgical gestures that express our innermost feelings of love for God and our neighbor.
Let's go to Mass and take our children, let’s be punctual, enjoy being community, ask for forgiveness, listen, learn, pass on the peace of Christ, share our wealth, and receive the Eucharist! We give so little and in turn receive so much. Let us give thanks for the immense gift of participating at the table of the Word, and at the Eucharistic table!
Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, is Coordinator of Faith Formation for the Dioceseof Amarillo.
Artículo Invitado: ¡Vamanos a La Misa! Por la Hermana María Elena Ferrer, SSND
Ir a Misa todos los domingos y fiestas de guardar es lo mejor que papá y mamá pueden hacer por sus hijos. Reflexionemos por un momento. ¿Por qué para muchas familias católicas ir a misa juntos es una prioridad? ¿Qué podemos hacer con los compromisos tan importantes por los que nos sentimos tentados a faltar a misa? Estas son preguntas que podemos compartir en familia.
El Papa Emérito Benedicto XVI expresó su anhelo que todo católico estuviera consciente de que no se puede vivir sin el domingo. ¿Qué significan para ustedes estas palabras? En la Eucaristía, Cristo está realmente presente entre nosotros. Su presencia no es inactiva es una presencia dinámica; Cristo nos hace suyos, y nos conforma a su imagen.
La comunión con el Cuerpo y Sangre de Cristo es alimento espiritual que sana los pensamientos y fortalece la voluntad ayudándonos a descubrir nuevamente lo que tanto necesitamos en este momento “la verdad y el bien común”.
Todos sabemos que al comer nos hacemos más fuertes, porque asimilamos el alimento, haciendo de los alimentos parte de nuestro cuerpo. San Agustín nos enseña que en la Eucaristía sucede exactamente lo opuesto. El centro es Cristo que nos atrae hacia sí, nos hace salir de nosotros mismos para hacer de nosotros una sola cosa con Él. Así todos nosotros, hijos e hijas de Dios, al comer y beber de la Eucaristía celebramos quienes somos en realidad: una comunidad de hermanos y hermanas en Cristo Jesús.
El Papa Francisco, en su catequesis sobre la Santa Misa nos dice que nosotros los cristianos vamos a la misa dominical a encontrarnos con Cristo Resucitado, o mejor dicho, dice el Papa, nos dejamos encontrar por Él, para escuchar su Palabra, para alimentarnos en su mesa, y así recibir lo necesario para actuar como iglesia o sea el Cuerpo de Cristo en el mundo que tanto necesita de nuestro discipulado misionero.
¡Vayamos a Misa, no faltemos! Celebrar la Misa requiere de nuestra parte una fe profunda para así recibir todos los dones que Jesús desea darnos; una disponibilidad continúa para compartir a otros lo que estamos celebrando; una formación esmerada para participar plenamente, conscientemente y activamente en la liturgia; una participación festiva con diálogos, cantos, gestos litúrgicos que expresan nuestros más profundos sentimientos de amor a Dios y a nuestro prójimo.
¡Vayamos a Misa y llevemos a nuestros hijos, seamos puntuales, disfrutemos ser comunidad, pidamos perdón, escuchemos, aprendamos, démonos la paz, compartamos nuestras riquezas, recibamos la Eucaristía! Damos tan poco y a su vez recibimos mucho. ¡Demos gracias por el regalo tan inmenso de participar en la mesa de la Palabra y en la mesa de la Eucaristía!
La Hermana María Elena Ferrer es la Coordinadora de Formación de Fe en la Diócesis de Amarillo.