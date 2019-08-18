Liturgy Course To Be Offered

Amarillo—The next segment in the Faith Formation Basic Course,
The Liturgy, will be offered in the Diocese of Amarillo in October and November, according to School Sister of Notre Dame Sister María Elena Ferrer, diocesan coordinator of Faith Formation.
The Liturgy will be offered in English and Spanish from 9:30am to 12:30pm on these dates:
• Saturday, Oct. 12, in the South Deanery at St. Anthony’s Church, 115 North 25 Mile Ave., Hereford. School Sister of Notre Dame Sister Marie Andre Miszewski will present the course in English, while Sister María Elena Ferrer will lead the Spanish portion;
• Saturday, Oct. 19, in the East Deanery at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 810 West 23
rd in Pampa. Brody Britten will be the facilitator in English, with Sister María Elena Ferrer the instructor in Spanish;
• Saturday, Oct. 26, in the North Deanery at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 900 Bruce in Dumas. Deacon Brian Lewis and his wife Cindy will present the English portion, with Sister María Elena Ferrer facilitating the Spanish course; and,
• Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Central Deanery at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2500 South Bolton, Amarillo. Adrian Johnson will be the instructor of the English portion, with Father Victor Hugo Andrade teaching the Spanish course.
“There is no charge to attend this course,” said Sister María Elena. “All catechists in the Diocese of Amarillo who need this segment are expected to attend. We want to particularly encourage catechists who need this one segment to complete their basic certification to attend. We ask that participants bring a pen, a pad and choose a date that is convenient to them. Make plans to attend this course and receive your certificate of attendance.”
For more information, please contact your parish DRE or Sister María Elena Ferrer, SSND, coordinator of the Diocesan Office of Faith Formation at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 806-383-2243, ext. 113. Additional information can also be found on the diocesan website, www.amarillodiocese.org.