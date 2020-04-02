Amarillo—Here is the livestream Mass schedule for Holy Week, released by the Diocese of Amarillo on April 2.
The schedule is subject to change without notice.
•
Saturday, April 4, Livestreamed English Mass at 5:30pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. The presider is Father John Valdez, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo;
•
Sunday, April 5, Livestreamed Spanish Mass at 10:00am, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. The presider is Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo;
•
Monday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 8, Livestreamed Daily Mass at 11:00am from St. Thomas the Apostle Church, on the St. Thomas website,
www.amarillo.church.
•
Holy Thursday April 9, Livestreamed Mass of the Lord’s Supper in English at 6:00pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Lawrence John, JCL, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart and St. Mary’s Church, Texline and Father Hrudaya Kondamudi, parochial administrator of Sacred Heart Church, White Deer and St. Theresa’s Church, Panhandle, concelebrating;
•
Holy Thursday April 9, Livestreamed Mass of the Lord’s Supper in Spanish at 7:30pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Francisco Perez, JCL, pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa, and Father Taylor Elzner, parochial vicar of St. Vincent de Paul Church, concelebrating;
•
Good Friday April 10, Livestreamed Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in Spanish at 3:00pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Haider Quintero, pastor of St. Laurence Church, Amarillo, presiding, and Father Shane D. Wieck, parochial vicar of St. Laurence Church, concelebrating;
•
Good Friday April 10, Livestreamed Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in English at 6:00pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Arokia “Raj” Samala, parochial administrator at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Groom, and Father Lupe Mayorga, parochial administrator of St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo, concelebrating;
•
Saturday, April 11, Livestreamed Easter Vigil Mass in English at 6:00pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Monsignor Joe Bixenman and Father Roy Kafula, parochial vicar of St. Mary’s Cathedral, concelebrating;
•
Saturday, April 11, Livestreamed Easter Vigil Mass in Spanish at 7:30pm, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Hector J. Madrigal, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo and Father Victor Hugo Andrade, parochial vicar of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Amarillo, concelebrating;
•
Easter Sunday, April 12, Livestreamed Easter Sunday Mass in English at 10:00am, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Grant Spinhirne, chaplain/executive director of the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon, and Father S. Christopher Schwind, parochial administrator of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus, and St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford, concelebrating; and,
•
Easter Sunday, April 12, Livestreamed Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish at Noon, from St. Mary’s Cathedral, on the diocesan website,
www.amarillodiocese.org/live. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the homilist, with Father Gabriel E. Garcia, parochial administrator of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas, and Christ the King Church, Sunray, and Father César A. Gómez, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, Perryton, and St. Peter’s Church, Booker, concelebrating.