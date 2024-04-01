Local Knights Honored

Amarillo—A number of Knights of Columbus Councils in the Diocese of Amarillo were honored last month during a State Deputy Meeting in San Antonio.
Council #1450 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, was presented the prestigious Lone Star Award for Excellence with Distinction for the past fraternal year, according to Amarillo Diocesan Deputy Joe Lafuente.
“This is the highest award in Texas for operational excellence,” said Lafuente. “Of the 24 councils in the Diocese of Amarillo, Council #1450 was the only council to receive this award. My congratulations to Grand Knight David Wilson and Financial Secretary Dean Friego. I also want to express congratulations to all my Brother Knights on a job well done within the diocese for the tireless work on the many service programs they take part in, as well as all the charitable work they do as well.”
Several diocesan councils were listed on the Quick Start Honor Roll. These councils were honored for meeting the State Charity Goal for 2023-2024 ahead of schedule, according to Lafuente. Those councils are: • Council #2654 at Holy Family Church, Nazareth; • Council #7840 at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon; • Council #2778 at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford; • Council #8938 at San Jose Church, Hereford; • Council #12534 at Church of the Holy Spirit, Tulia; • Council #3558 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • Council #15782 at Holy Angels Church, Childress; • Council #5061 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; • Council #5552 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Spearman; • Council #4621 at St. Joseph’s Church and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, both in Amarillo; • Council #2767 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; • Council #12563 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Amarillo; and, • Council #16205 at St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo.
“Congratulations to all our Knights of Columbus Councils and our District Deputies for a job well done,” Lafuente said.