Locations Announced For Totus Tuus

Amarillo—Dates and locations have been announced for the 2021 Summer Totus Tuus Program in the Diocese of Amarillo.
Totus Tuus is a Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic Faith through catechesis, evangelization, Christian witness and Eucharistic worship, according to Father Shane Wieck, parochial vicar at St. Laurence Church. The goal of Totus Tuus is to help young people grow in the understanding of and strengthen their Faith in, Jesus Christ.
Totus Tuus was St. John Paul II's apostolic motto. It is a Latin phrase meaning "totally thine" and expressed his personal Consecration to Mary based on the spiritual approach of St. Louis de Montfort and the Mariology in his works. The pontiff explained the meaning further in his book Crossing the Threshold of Hope where he defines it as not only an expression of piety but also of devotion that is deeply rooted in the Mystery of the Blessed Trinity.
“The aim of Totus Tuus is to foster an encounter with Jesus Christ in children and youth and said their hearts on fire with love for him,” Father Wieck said. “This is done through worship of Christ in the Eucharist, prayer, Marian devotion, catechesis, the witness of missionaries and fun. What more could you ask for your child than an encounter with Christ? Please, send your kids to Totus Tuus."
The program will begin Saturday, June 5 and conclude Friday, July 30, with a week off for the Independence Day holiday Saturday, July 3 through Friday, July 9. Two teams will be conducting the program throughout the diocese this year, according to Father Wieck. Dates and location for Totus Tuus are: • Saturday, June 5-Saturday, June 12, at Immaculate Conception Church, Vega and St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • Saturday, June 12-Saturday, June 19, at Holy Family Church, Nazareth and Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; • Saturday, June 19-Saturday, June 26, at St. Ann’s Church, Canyon and St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart; • Saturday, June 26-Friday, July 2, at St. Anthony’s Church, Hereford and St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; • Saturday, July 10-Saturday, July 17, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo; • Saturday, July 17-Saturday, July 24, To be determined; and, • Saturday, July 24-Friday, July 30, St. Laurence Church, Amarillo
Father Wieck added that there is the possibility of additional parishes scheduling a Totus Tuus week at their parishes. For additional information, please call the parish office at one of the parishes hosting Totus Tuus this summer.