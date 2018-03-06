Made For More Global Tour At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Best-selling author, popular speaker and Theology of the Body teacher Christopher West and acclaimed musician Mike Mangione are bringing a new global event that explores the meaning of our life.
Made for More is set for Thursday, March 22 from 7:00pm to 9:30pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
Made for More creatively weaves together dynamic presentations with live music, movie clips, YouTube® videos and sacred art for an intimate evening of beauty and reflection on the meaning of life, love and human destiny.
“Where do we come from and where are we going? These questions are decisive for understanding what it means to be human and how to orient our lives and our actions toward authentic fulfillment,” West explains. “You will come away from this evening with a Faith-filled vision of hope that will instill in you the sheer wonder and joy of being alive.”
These deep questions are explored through the lens of St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body teachings. Theology of the Body is the name given to a collection of talks given by St. John Paul II during the first five years of his pontificate (Sept. 5, 1979 through Nov. 28, 1984), expounding on what West describes as the Catholic Church’s “redeeming vision of human sexuality.”
Made for More is for people of all ages and anyone who wants to rediscover the deepest meaning of what it means to be human, of our longings and of our destiny.
Made for More is sponsored by St. Joseph’s Church, Amarillo; Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Dumas; St. Mary’s Church, Umbarger; and, the Catholic Student Center at West Texas A&M University, Canyon. Tickets for Made for More can be purchased at these sponsor parishes or online at
www.corproject.com/amarillo.
For additional information, please contact Stephanie Frausto in the Family Life Office at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 414-1059 or via email,
SFrausto@dioama.org.