Making Giving Easier This Summer

Amarillo—Summer has arrived in the Diocese of Amarillo, and the warmer weather means time away from the daily routine for families.
One routine that needs to continue is your financial support to your parish and you are encouraged to continue your giving online throughout the summer on the diocesan website, amarillodiocese.org.
On the website home page, please go to the tab GIVING. Under the pull down menu, you will find six entities where donations can be made: • Support A Parish; • United Catholic Appeal payment; • Catholic Education; • Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center; • Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle; and, • The Diocesan Seminary Burse Fund.
“So many of the parishes and other ministries of the diocese suffered in many ways during the pandemic, including financially,” said James B. “Jim” Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer for the Diocese of Amarillo. “Now, more than ever, it is important to share our gifts to insure Christ’s Church continues its ministry in the Texas Panhandle. As part of this, we have tried to make it easy to donate money to any parish or ministry in the diocese through the diocesan website. If your parish does not have a website or ability to accept payment online, you can donate through the diocesan website, free of charge to the parish, and have the convenience of online donations and help your parish or other diocesan ministry.”
For additional information on making a financial contribution through amarillodiocese.org, please contact Mitchell at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at 806-383-2243.