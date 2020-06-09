Maria Elia Garcia De Esparza: 1951-2020

Amarillo—Maria Elia Garcia De Esparza, the wife of Deacon Armando Esparza of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, passed away June 9. She was 68 years old.
Rosary will be recited Thursday, June 11, Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel. Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Father José Gómez, pastor, presiding. Burial was in Llano East Cemetery.
Mrs. Esparza was born on July 12, 1951 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico. She moved to Amarillo in 1980 from Juarez.
According to her family, Mrs. Esparza was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a selfless person and enjoyed cooking and caring for her family and friends. Mrs. Esparza was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Mrs. Esparza married Armando Esparza on March 31, 1977 in Juarez.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Rosa Carrasco and her husband Javier; three sons, Joe Esparza, Oscar Esparza and Daniel Esparza and his wife Isabel; three sisters, Socorro Garcia, Esperanza Garcia e Riestra and Isela Garcia; five brothers, Luis Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Rafael Garcia, Alfredo Garcia and Roberto Garcia; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.