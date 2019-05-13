Marriage Retreat Scheduled June 14-16

Amarillo—The Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center and the School Sisters of St. Francis in Panhandle are teaming up to present Marriage: A Divine Plan, A Plan to be Lived, Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16 at the DeFalco Retreat Center, 2100 North Spring.
“This is a special opportunity for all couples, young and old, engaged and married, to have a deepened and renewed understanding of God’s Plan for Marriage and the fulfillment in the vocation of Matrimony that God intends,” said Linda Astuto, executive director at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center.
The retreat will be led by Gerard and Rita McCarthy and Father James Fleming with Marriages for Mary (
www.marriagesformary.com). The retreat will include Mass and the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
Cost of the retreat is $300 per person ($150 per person) and includes two night lodging and all meals. For additional information or to register, please contact the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center at 383-1811 or visit the BDRC website,
www.bdrc.org or contact School Sister of St. Francis Sister Mary Michael Huseman in Panhandle at 537-3182 ext. 6 or via email,
schsrs@gmail.com.