Marty Rotella To Lead Lenten Mission

Amarillo—Catholic singer/songwriter and three-time Grammy nominee Marty Rotella will lead a Lenten Mission Sunday, March 6 through Tuesday, March 8 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
The theme of the mission is Spirit Power: Reignite the Fire in Your Heart. Rotella’s presentation will begin at 7:00 all three evenings.
“Are you looking for healing in your life? Are you looking for peace in your family? If so, please join us at St. Mary’s Cathedral for this very special Lenten Mission,” said Rotella.
The public is invited to attend Rotella’s presentations in-person or view it via livestream at stmarysamarillo.com.
St. Mary’s Cathedral will also host a Day of Reconciliation Wednesday, March 9 from 9:00am to 9:00pm. More than 1,300 people took part in a Day of Reconciliation Dec. 15 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and once again, there will be multi-lingual priests available to hear confessions, according to Father Anthony C. Neusch, rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
For additional information on the Lenten Mission or the Day of Reconciliation, please call St. Mary’s Cathedral during regular business hours at 806-376-7204.