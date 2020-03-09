Marty Rotella To Lead Lenten Mission At St. Mary’s Cathedral

Amarillo—Noted Catholic Singer, Evangelist and Musician Marty Rotella will make his first appearance in the Diocese of Amarillo since 2011 when he leads a Lenten Mission at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 1200 South Washington.
The theme of the mission is
Hope, Healing, Forgiveness, Grace and Mercy. The mission is set for 7:00pm on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31.
Rotella is a three-time Grammy Nominee. He frequently appears on EWTN’s Primetime and Backstage programs. Rotella has released 15 Catholic music CDs, beginning with 1983’s
Proclaim the Miracle and is scheduled to release his 16th CD,
Spirit Power4 later this year. He has also participated in two documentaries, two docudramas and has been active with
The Passion Play, the longest running Passion Play in America, conducted at Park Theatre in Union City, NJ.
Rotella was last in the Diocese of Amarillo Aug. 12-13, 2011, when he presented a concert and was one of several keynote speakers at the Diocesan Family Life Conference.
The mission is open to the public and there is no admission fee. A free will offering will be accepted. Learn more about the mission by calling St. Mary’s Cathedral at 376-7204.