Mary Virginia Schwind: 1937-2020

Amarillo—Mary Virginia Schwind, the mother of Father S. Christopher Schwind, passed away March 8. She was 82 years old.
Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 12, St. Hyacinth Church, Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, presiding, with Father S. Christopher Schwind and priests of the Diocese of Amarillo concelebrating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery.
Mary Virginia Burns was born on Dec. 17, 1937 in Dalhart, the daughter of James and Willie Burns. She grew up on her parent’s ranch in Nara Visa, NM. According to her family, during World War II when gas was rationed, he parents fed cattle by horse drawn wagon. Once while passing through a gate, the horses ran off with only a young Virginia on board. She remembers the ride as exciting as her frantic parents gave chase.
Her family recalled that a favorite item of Mrs. Schwind’s was a blue and white china figure of a Japanese princess that her brother Pat brought to her from occupied Japan. Pat had served in the Navy and had asked if she would like a souvenir, having read that Japanese children played with mud dolls, she suggested he bring her one. As his ship departed, Pat had not found a doll for his little sister; instead he traded another sailor for the china figure which would always be displayed in a special place in her home.
Mrs. Schwind attended St. Mary’s Academy in Amarillo and graduated from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in 1959 with a degree in English. She married Joseph Schwind on Aug. 14, 1961. The couple resided at their home in the Rolling Hills subdivision for much of their 50-year marriage, later moving to the Park Place Retirement community. Mrs. Schwind began her career at Palo Duro High School teaching Latin and English. She later taught Latin and English at Caprock High School for many years. Mrs. Schwind also earned a M.Ed. in Counseling from West Texas State University (now West Texas A&M University) in 1976.
Mrs. Schwind enjoyed spending summers with her husband at a family vacation home in the mountains near Creede, Colo. She passed on her love of the piano, cooking, sewing, and teaching to her children. A favorite family meal was homemade chicken fried steak. When asked how she made it, Mrs. Schwind would reply that all the pans in the kitchen had to be dirty when you were done. She was well read, often borrowing stacks of books from the library. Mrs. Schwind was also known for her love of cats and dogs and had numerous pets, including having raised a baby antelope as child. Her first memory of her grandfather was receiving a box containing a pet albino piglet. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Hyacinth Church. Her children remember her as a kind, loving and gracious mother, often surprising family with handmade gifts.
Mrs. Schwind was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Michael Schwind; her parents, James M. and Willie Roy Burns; and four siblings, Patrick Burns, John Burns, Robert Burns and Ruth McGuire.
In addition to her son, survivors include three other children, Mary Jo DePriest and her husband Richard of Creede, Colo., Susan Stebbins and her husband David of Amarillo and Michael Schwind and his wife Katherine of Burleson; nine grandchildren, nine grandchildren Jennifer Hrusovsky, Elizabeth Rodgers, Kristopher Rodgers, Sarah Stebbins, Katie Stebbins, Gracie Schwind, Clara Schwind, John Michael Schwind and Mary Kate Schwind; and two great-grandchildren, Gideon and Vivian.