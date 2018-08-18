Mass Schedule Adjusted At St. Hyacinth Church, Amarillo



Amarillo—The Mass Schedule has been adjusted at St. Hyacinth Church, according to Father Jose Ricardo “Richard” Zanetti, JCL, pastor.



Beginning Sunday, Sept. 9, the parish will add a 9:15am Mass, which will be celebrated in Spanish, according to Father Zanetti. The parish will continue to have English Masses at 8:00am and 11:00am.



The daily Mass Schedule is also being adjusted. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday afternoons at 5:30 and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings at 8:15. The exception will be on the first Thursday of the month, when Mass will be celebrated at 9:00am.



St. Hyacinth Church is located at 4500 West Hills Trail. For additional information, please call the parish office at 358-1351.

