Mass Scheduled Friday, March 25 at St. Mary's Cathedral, Amarillo

This Friday, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica. The Holy Father has asked Bishops throughout the world to celebrate Mass that day and in the Diocese of Amarillo, there will be a Mass at 12:15pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington, Amarillo. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek invites all his brother priests and the Faithful to join him for the Mass. If you are unable to join us for the Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, this Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary’s Cathedral website, stmarysasmarillo.com and will be broadcast on St. Valentine Catholic Radio, beginning at noon, at 94.5FM, 1010AM, on our low-power FM in Nazareth at 105.5FM and on our website, kdjw.org. Please join us Friday afternoon at 12:15 at St. Mary’s Cathedral as we pray for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and for peace throughout our world.