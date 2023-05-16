Meet A Priest: Father Balaswamy Polisetti

The West Texas Catholic: Let us welcome to the Diocese of Amarillo Father Balaswamy Polisetti. Where are you from, Father Polisetti? Father Balaswamy Polisetti: “I am from Telangana, India.”
WTC: Let us talk about your educational background, Father Polisetti. Father Polisetti: “I studied in the diocesan schools of Nalgonda Diocese in Telangana State. I completed my degree in Philosophy at St. John’s Regional Seminary in Kondadaba, in the Archdiocese of Vishakapatnam and my degree in Theology at Vignananilam, Elru, Andhra Pradesh.”
WTC: Let’s go back to your ordination day. What was going through your mind as you were being ordained to the priesthood? Father Polisetti: “In my early days many priests were there, I took their example as an example of life, and I decided to become a priest. After the tenth grade, I went to the seminary and I joined the Diocese of Kurnool, where I was ordained on July 3, 2012.
WTC: Now let’s go back a step further to your vocation story. When did you have the idea, ‘I want to be a priest; I want to serve God and his people?’ Father Polisetti: “When I was in seventh grade, I saw some of the priests in my church. So, by seeing their life at Mass and all the good the priests can bring by their living, I wanted to live an exemplary life, a good life, a holy life. So, by seeing their life, then I decided to become a priest, from seventh grade on. Then after completing my eighth, ninth and tenth grades, I signed up for Vocation Camp. There they asked me, ‘why did you come?’ And I said, ‘I came here to attend Vocation Camp, to become a priest.’ In the beginning there were 72 of us who came. After three days of meetings, all of us left the camp to go home. Later, they again called me to go to Vocation Camp. There were 12 of us who came back to that camp. Of the 12, six were chosen. In the meantime, we studied philosophy and theology, and four of them left to go home and two of us stayed to become priests. At present, the other one is in Italy and I am in Amarillo.”
WTC: Tell us about your family, father? How many brothers and sisters do you have? Father Polisetti: “I have six sisters and two brothers, all together nine. My six sisters and my older brother are all married. My younger brother died when he was small.”
WTC: Was it your idea or your bishop’s idea for you to come to the United States? Father Polisetti: “In the beginning I was interested in coming to the United States and told my bishop, so he told me to search for the place I would like to come. There were places I could not go because of COVID-19. Our bishop became archbishop and then cardinal and then the administrator of the diocese asked me where I wanted to go and gave me a letter permitting me to come to Amarillo. I told him I was ready to work in the diocese of Amarillo and now I am here.”
WTC: What are your hobbies? Father Polisetti: “I mostly read books, especially the Bible. I like to watch religious movies, especially lives of the saints. My favorite movie is The Passion of the Christ.”
WTC: What is your favorite scripture passage, Father Polisetti? Father Polisetti: “Luke, Chapter 15, the Story of the Prodigal Son. I like that passage. The son collected everything and took it and the money to a different place and lost it. He realized how the father had treated him at home. He was drawn back to the father who took him back. The heavenly father is like that too. He will accept us back and is always ready to receive us.”
WTC: Who is your favorite saint? Father Polisetti: “Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She lived a life of holiness and simplicity that attracted many people to come to the Lord.”
WTC: What are your impressions of the United States? Father Polisetti: “I feel very happy here because I get inspiration from the systematic and holy life the people living here in the United States.”