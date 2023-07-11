Meet A Priest: Father Jim Khoi, CRM

The West Texas Catholic: We welcome Father Jim Khoi, CRM, the new pastor at Our Lady of Vietnam Church, Amarillo. When and where were you born, Father Khoi? Father Jim Khoi, CRM: “I was born on Aug. 2, 1948 in Thaibinh, Vietnam.”
WTC: There was peace in your country then and as you got older, that peace disappeared... Father Khoi: “My country Vietnam was very peaceful. It was one united country under one regime. After the Treaty of Geneva in 1954, Vietnam was divided into two parts. The Communists took over the Northern part, we had to flee to the South for freedom and religious practices. Then I lived and worked in the South for about 20 years. In Aril 1961 I entered the Congregation of the Mother Coredemptrix (then the Mother of Redeemer). I graduated from high school and became a teacher in some schools that belonged to our community. In 1975, a half of our community (170 priests and brothers) had to leave again to be able to practice our religion and to save our lives. We left South Vietnam by boat, by airplane, or walking. We were called the boat people. With a good plan, we are divided into seven different groups setting out on seven fishing boats. Thank God, we met the American cargo ships in the Pacific ocean and arrived the United States safely. We were sponsored by the Bishop and Diocese of Springfield, Mo. and relocated in a former Seminary at Carthage City (then our headquarters). We started to adapt the culture, language, works and foods in the new land. With God’s Providence, we began to set up communities in other states and serve in about 30-plus Vietnamese and American parishes and Communities.”
WTC: I find the stories of Vietnamese families fleeing their country so intense and brave. When were you ordained? Tell us your vocation story. How did you become a Catholic priest? Father Khoi: “This is a long story. When I was 13, I entered into our community in South Vietnam. I was a candidate, a novitiate and taking my vows in 1971. Through the formation process, we were instructed in the Bible, Canon Law, Order’s Constitution, Social intermingle as well as public school education. When coming to the States, I started to study English and went to the Benedictine College in Wichita, Kan. Then I went to Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo. for Philosophy. In 1976, I took my final vows in our community as a brother. Then I studied Theology at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans and was ordained a priest on June 9, 1991 in Carthage Mo., at Our Shrine of Immaculate Heart of Mary by Bishop John Leibrecht.”
WTC: What prompted you to become a priest after serving 15 years as a brother? Father Khoi: “In our community there were many things to do. In the transition time of leaving Vietnam and entering the United States, there were a lot more things that we had to face in daily basis. One of the hardships was we had to rotate the internal responsibilities. I had some years to go to schools then came back to take turn of jobs for others could go to study. When finishing my studies in Philosophy, I had to stay home to work as a secretary of the monthly magazine, and assisting candidates in the community. We spent time coordinating the needs of the household. As you know, for a Religious, taking the final vows is considered a most important step, not ordination. When you are ordained, you can serve as a priest in a parish, but you don’t need to be a priest to serve. When I was a brother, I could work with the youth, families, committees and organizations. But then, I have realized that there were some areas I could not help. When people came to me and talked to me I could not hear their confession. I could not help them be reconciled. I could not say Mass and offer them Holy Communion. So, I became a priest.”
WTC: Where did you serve prior to your arrival in the Diocese of Amarillo? Father Khoi: “I served in St. Frances de Sales Church in Riverside, Calif. and Chaplain to the City Hospital and to the Vietnamese Community there. Then I was transferred to Minneapolis-St. Paul, then to Lincoln, Neb., then to Fort Worth. After that, I was sent to Sacramento, then Wichita Falls and now I’m here in Amarillo. To me, Vietnamese people are almost the same wherever you serve them.”
WTC: Tell us about your family? Father Khoi: “In my family there are six of us. I have two older sisters, two brothers, a sister and me. One brother died when he was about eight months old. My mother and father were born in North Vietnam and moved to the South in 1954 with more than a million Vietnamese.”
WTC:Father Khoi, tell us about some of your hobbies? Father Khoi: “I don’t really have any special hobby. My daily life is filled with prayer, meditation, parish ministry and learning more in different areas. Otherwise, I use the internet, play with camera systems, sound systems and anything related to ministry. In the past. I have played soccer, volleyball and basketball.”
WTC: What is your favorite Bible verse? Father Khoi: “My favorite Bible verse is from Ephesians 4:2-3: ‘Always be humble and gentle. Be patient and accept each other with love. You are joined together with peace through the Spirit.’ I took that as my slogan as a novice and for ordination. I want to be humble of heart and love my brothers and sisters as Jesus did.”
WTC: Who is your favorite saint? Father Khoi: “Mary is my favorite saint. In our community, Mary is our model. Previously we called her the Co-Redemptrix. The Church changed that title because of ecumenism. We dedicate our lives to her. She is the best model for our community. Our founder, Father Dominic Thu, CRM, who has not yet been beatified, is a great model for our community too.”
WTC: Your first impressions of the Texas Panhandle and the Diocese of Amarillo... Father Khoi: “I haven’t been here long enough to know much about the diocese. But my first impression about this Diocese is a feeling of be warmly welcomed. I love this diocese and look forward to working well under the guidance of our Bishop. My assignment is to serve as a pastor of Our Lady of Vietnam Parish in Amarillo.”