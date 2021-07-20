Meet Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini

Editor’s Note: From time to time, The West Texas Catholic will offer a profile of our priests. In this issue, it’s a conversation with Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini, who is the new parochial administrator at Holy Angels Church, Childress; Sacred Heart Church, Memphis; and, Our Mother of Mercy Church, Wellington.
The West Texas Catholic: Welcome to the Diocese of Amarillo, Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini. We’re glad to have you here in the diocese. Tell us your vocation story. Father John Sudhakar Sangabathini: “First of all, I thank you very much for welcoming me. I am also indeed happy to be part of the Diocese of Amarillo. About my vocation: My parents are staunch, devout Catholics and my grandparents are too. Since I am hailing from a Catholic family, my mother wished to have a son as a priest. After I completed my studies in school, I was interested and with the encouragement of my mother and at the same time the encouragement of my parish priest, Father Pamisetty Thomas, I went to the seminary. Father Thomas encouraged me to join. I liked the life so very much. I was very happy to be part of the seminary and I learned so many things. As I learned I started loving the Church and loving Jesus Christ more and more, and loving the Catholic Doctrines. That is how I became a priest.”
WTC: You were ordained to the priesthood on April 29, 2016. What was going through your mind on the day of ordination? Father Sangabathini: “On the day of ordination, it was a dream come true day. I had been waiting to be ordained, to become a priest. I was very happy and my family was very happy. The only thing in my mind was praying to God to live up to the commitment that I made to God. I always liked the quote of Mother Theresa who said: It is not how successful we are; it is how faithful we are. I believed that and prayed to God on that day to help me to be faithful to Him to the end.”
WTC: I have never asked this of a priest from India and we have had many come to our diocese. How much of an influence was Mother Theresa to you in your spiritual upbringing? Father Sangabathini: “She was very much influential. I cannot even express it in my words. In India she has done a remarkable ministry, in a sense not just with her words but with her deeds too. Her life is a great example to everyone. I was also inspired by her words and her lifestyle, how she spent time in front of the Blessed Sacrament, how she was faithful both in words and in deeds.”
WTC: Tell us about your family. Father Sangabathini: “I have an elder sister and an elder brother. My sister Josephine and she is married to one of my relatives. My brother-in-law is working in one of the Catholic institutions, being a very Catholic family and living a devout life. They have three children, all boys. My sister is a homemaker and my brother-in-law is the one who is working. Seagar is my brother who is also married. He has two children, a boy and a girl. He works in administration in a hospital.”
WTC: What do your niece and nephews think about their uncle the priest? Father Sangabathini: “I have been a very strict priest with them. It is not always jovial. Sometimes, since I have been very strict with them, they do not enjoy my company.”
WTC: Do you have a message for the people in the Diocese of Amarillo? Father Sangabathini: “I would like to say two things. First, I want to say a big thank you to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, to the diocese, you and everyone who have received me so pleasantly and happily, and so well. Second, I want to say I have made a promise. I have come here and will try to do the best possible I can. And I always pray for the diocese.”
WTC: What are some of your hobbies? Father Sangabathini:“My hobbies are reading books, especially the Word of God and the life stories of Catholic Saints. I also like to listen to music and songs pertaining to Catholic devotion.”
WTC: What is your favorite Bible Verse and why? Father Sangabathini:“It is John 10:10, where Jesus says, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” Jesus indeed lived through this verse. Wherever He went, whomever He met, He always tried to provide them life and life in abundance. Be it the woman caught in adultery, be it the Samaritan woman, be it His apostles, followers and all those whom He met, He gave life and life in abundance. In my priestly life too, I meet different people and encounter different cultures, so, I too, would like to get inspired from this quote and try to give life, if not in abundance, at least, to certain extent, through my words, deeds, life and ministry. I would be happy to be the instrument of God, so that our Lord may give life to all His children, through my ministry too.”
WTC: Who is your favorite Saint and why? Father Sangabathini:“My favorite saint is St. John Mary Vianney. When I went to the Seminary, one of my diocesan priests gave me the life story of St. John Mary Vianney and I happened to get a lot of inspiration and encouragement from his lifestyle. The way he humbled himself and let God work through him, the way he loved the people in his parish and the way he took the trials and tribulations in a positive way and moved on with a life of sanctity, is indeed inspiring. He is my favorite Saint and I would always want to take him as a role model. I also pray that God may grant me strength and support to be his worthy disciple like St. John Mary Vianney.”
WTC: What were your first impressions of the United States? Father Sangabathini:“I am indeed very grateful and thankful to God and the diocese and his Lordship for allowing me to serve in this diocese. The very first day, when I came to United States, it was midnight, but, Father Francisco Perez, JCL, came and picked me up in the airport and brought me back to Pampa and bought me some food. I sincerely felt very happy and welcomed and as I reached Pampa, Father Taylor Elzner took me around and introduced me to life in America and, his brotherly care was very comforting and helpful. As I have started meeting people, I see that the people are so loving, caring, friendly and spiritual. Since I came to United States, and don’t have a vehicle, I am thankful to all the people who have come forward and helped in reaching me the mission stations for Holy Masses. I personally take this opportunity of thanking them. Finally, I do feel that it is the Grace of God and a great blessing to be in United States of America and especially in the Diocese of Amarillo.”