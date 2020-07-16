Meet The New Deacons

Name: Bryan Adams
Parish: St. Laurence, Amarillo
Occupation: Correctional Officer
Wife: Jackie Adams
Children: Kristy and Kyle
How did your wife react when you told her of your interest in becoming a Permanent Deacon? “When we decided to enter the permanent Deaconate, my wife was very happy. She was happy because it was going to bring us closer to the Lord. We had been asked by several of the priests that has been at St. Laurence Church for me to go into the diaconate. We were discerning entering the diaconate for several years before we did enter it. The timing was right for us to enter the diaconate when it was getting ready to start.”
You are a convert to the Catholic Faith. What led you to become a member of the Church? “Jackie and I are both converts to the Catholic Faith. We had been Baptist and had been looking for a church that felt correct for us and had not found one. A friend of ours and his spouse invited us to a cookout and to go fishing one day. At the cookout they ask us to become Godparents for their son. We asked if you needed to be Catholic to do that and they said, no you just have to be a Christian. We thought it was a sign from God that this was where we needed to go since we were fishing when they ask us to be the Godparents.
“We went to the class to baptize their son and was told we must be Catholic to be able to be Godparents, so we signed up for RCIA and converted to Catholicism. The Church felt correct for us and we have been active members ever since.”
Name: Ricky Delarosa
Parish: Sts. Peter and Paul, Dumas
Occupation: Part Salesperson, Western Equipment, Dumas
Wife: Rosemary Delarosa
Children: Ricky Jr., Christopher, Veronica and Samuel
How have you grown spiritually over the past few years? “The past few years have been a blessing, so many things that I was taking for granted. I never knew how much God just wants to be with you. Just to sit quietly in my morning routine gives me that chance to feel His presence. I have learned to put my trust in Him. He guides me and I follow, with all my heart. This ministry has made me grow in ways that I can not describe and the only thing I can say is that I know that I am not the same person I used to be.”
Define the term Permanent Deacon…“The Catholic Church has two types of deacons, transitional and permanent. Transitional Deacons are usually seminarians in their last year before ordination to the priesthood, while Permanent Deacons are usually married men with regular jobs and have a family. Their duties to help their parish priest include pastoral care of the sick, distributing Holy Communion, baptize, witness marriages and perform funeral services. They also have duties that are to be done everyday, exposing them to more Sacred Scripture. In short, Permanent Deacon means, forever God’s servant to his people.”
Name: Darryl Dixon
Parish: St. Thomas the Apostle, Amarillo
Occupation: Office Services Supervisor at Valero
Wife: Nina Dixon
Children: Matthew and Serina
Why do you feel you were called to the Permanent Diaconate? “I have always had a great love of my Catholic Faith. I know God is always at work guiding us and I guess the feeling of being called began when Monsignor (Joe) Tash became my spiritual mentor. He encouraged me to become more involved in our parish and I welcomed the opportunities to serve.
“I started as an usher, then parish council and other expanded ministries within the Church. The feeling of being called to serve became stronger after attending an ACTS retreat and invited shortly after to consider the Diaconate. After attending a second ACTS Retreat in an effort to discern the Diaconate, my calling became very clear to me. I was being called to serve others and to grow in my Faith and spiritual life. Through countless prayers and after four years of formation, I know the Holy Spirit has been leading and guiding me every step of the way to become a permanent deacon.”
Define the term…full commitment to service? “I can define the term, full commitment to service, by focusing on the two key words, commitment and service. Commitment is about trusting in God and to be open and willing committee your life to Him and His will. Commitment our lives to God requires us to love our God and our neighbor. It says in
Deuteronomy 6:5: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” It is that Love of God that helps us to be fully committed to the serving Him and others. The second keyword, service, is the act of assisting others selflessly. The word “Deacon” means servant and like Christ he is called to serve, not to be served. Serving others and sharing the gospel exemplifies full commitment to service in the life of a deacon.”
Name: Guillermo Estrada
Parish: St. Peter’s, Booker
Occupation: Public Works Manager, City of Booker
Wife: Guadalupe Estrada
Children’s Name: Emmanuel
If there was a path not taken in your life, what was it and what would have happened had you taken that path? “After reflecting on this question, it brought back many good memories and many bad ones too. I also realize, how much someone can be influenced for the worst by the lack of Faith-based knowledge. In regard to our spiritual life, having lived and experienced all the many blessings God has given my wife and I through the deaconate program is just priceless!
“During my Senior year in High School, I was very serious about enlisting in the Navy to serve this great country. I went as far as meeting with the recruiter, and completing the application. After giving it one last thought, at that precise moment, a strong feeling of staying home to help out my dad provide for our family came over me. As a consequence, I did not sign. This is one of the paths that I consider to be very significant and relevant to me. Only God knows what my life would be like today if I had gone through with that decision. If I were to guess, a very different life style for sure. A careless, faithless, and superficial life. I am sure glad that by the grace of God I decided to stay! I know in my heart that God started to prepare me for the fulfillment of His will ever since then.”
How have the deacons in Perryton and Booker, Sergio Estrada and Felix Tudon, helped you in your discernment and in your studies? “Deacons Felix and Sergio have been a very good influence in my spiritual life. Besides being my friends I consider them to be very holy and exemplary men. They have shared with me very helpful knowledge from their ministry and their experiences on how to be able to manage a life as ordained ministers in the community. That has helped me to discern and to further enrich my knowledge, which has helped me in my formation. God willing, I look forward to the future in which together we can be an instrument that through which God will continue to bring many blessings to our community.”
Name: Ronald Fetsch
Parish: St. Anthony’s, Hereford
Occupation: Farmer
Wife: Debbie Fetsch
Children: Kyle and Joshua
How has participating in the Permanent Diaconate process changed your life? “Wow, the Permanent Diaconate has definitely changed my life. I have learned so much more about our Catholic history and our religion. I want to thank all of the priests, deacons, sisters, lay people and Bishop (Patrick J.) Zurek who took time to teach our classes over the last four-and-a-half-years. They gave me the patience to learn with the books, handouts, and materials we were given. I cannot thank them enough. The Faith I have gained from this is amazing. The grace and love I have received is overflowing. I hope I can be half as good as all of our teachers. I am now lectoring, speaking in front of crowds, and I have learned to sit and listen to what people are saying and be a friend.”
You and Deacon Candidate Gerald Marnell will be the first deacons at St. Anthony’s Church in quite some time. What do you perceive your ministry to be? “I have realized I have a love for the people in the nursing home and assisted living, I enjoy talking, and listening to them tell about their life stories. I also enjoy helping them go to and from the dining room. I also go to the homebound with the Body of Christ on Sunday’s and hope I can spend more time there as well.
“I hope Father Tony (Neusch) has something in mind as well in this area. I am going to enjoy whatever I can do to give back to the Church and community. I am very gratefully to our parish for all they have done and all their prayers during this process.”
Name: Tino Frausto Sr.
Parish: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo
Occupation: Restaurant Owner/Pacemaker Technician
Wife: Stephanie Frausto
Children: Tino Jr., Daniela, Deann and Felix
Finish the sentence…A Permanent Deacon is… “A vocation in which a man is called through ordination to embody the image of Christ the servant; he represents the Church in the community and at Sunday Mass, he brings the needs of the community to the attention of the Church.”
What advice have you received from Deacons Robert Smith and Robert Aranda at St. Mary’s Cathedral? “Both men have given me personal advice through their examples of how they serve the community.
“I have had the pleasure of watching Deacon Robert Aranda grow. He was still in formation for the first year I started in formation. I have been able to watch and observe how a newly ordained deacon grows after ordination. So, him being able to share his journey with us has been great for us.
“Deacon Robert Smith shares his advice through his actions and he brings many years of experience. He has always been there to explain and show us what we should expect and do in certain situations. Having both of these men in our lives have been a blessing.”
Name: Patrick Griffin
Parish: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo
Occupation: Control Systems Engineer
Wife: Patricia Griffin
Children: Gabriella, Alex, Isabella and Elliott
How will your role as a Permanent Deacon carry over into your work environment? “St. Francis of Assisi said, ‘Preach the Gospel and when necessary use words.’ As an engineer, I have the opportunity to travel to different parts of the country and interact with people from various Faith backgrounds. I am able to engage with them in a day-to-day setting outside of a church. My aspiration for evangelization at work and in my daily life, is to let St. Francis’s quote be my guide. My actions, attitudes and what I talk and don’t talk about should reflect my Christian values.”
Define your ministry as a Deacon… “My hope is to define my ministry as a Deacon by placing emphasis on the value and dignity of the whole person. A couple of ministries that are near and dear to my heart are the Kolbe Prison ministry and immigration reform.
“I think sometimes we forget that prisoners and illegal immigrants are also children of God and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The Kolbe Prison ministry is a program that gives men in white the opportunity to experience the love and the mercy of Christ. They are shown that they have value and dignity, maybe for the first time in the life. This is a very powerful ministry.
“I constantly hear the narrative of how people that are coming across the border illegally, are putting our way of life at risk. And they are, to a certain extent, but politics aside. In learning my wife’s journey of how her family came to this country and why, I have a different perspective. One that is repeated more and more as I listen to people’s story of why they made that journey and their daily struggles to survive.
“We have to remember that they are also our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I will try to be their voice when they don’t have one. It is my responsibility as a Christian to bring awareness to the undue burden our system puts on those that have nothing and just want to a chance to work and provide for their family.”
Name: Ronald Herr
Parish: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo
Occupation: Supervisor at TxDOT
Wife: Levina Herr
Children: Andrew, Anthony, Angelique and Brittney
How important is it for you to become a Permanent Deacon? “It is not about me choosing to be a Permanent Deacon. It is about the Lord choosing me. I feel that I have been called to be a servant to the community and to the Catholic Church. I also feel that the Holy Spirit has helped me to understand my gifts—to help the poor, the sick, the elderly and those in prison. My goal is to give back to God’s people. Last, but not least, is to assist Bishop (Patrick J.) Zurek and our priests in feeding the flock.”
How has participation as a Stephen Minister shaped you in your studies for the Permanent Diaconate? “My eight years as a Stephen Minister at St. Mary’s Cathedral has shaped my life beyond anything I could ever imagine. It has meant so much to me to see the good we are doing by helping those in need. People today are hurting and need someone to listen to them through their pain and suffering.
“Stephen Ministry has taught me to be compassionate toward others, to rely on God and not on my own actions, using the skills I have learned. Trustworthy and confidentiality are the cornerstones. Stephen Ministry has helped me as a communion and prayer minister at the hospital and in everyday life and work.”
Name: Francisco Ibarra
Parish: St. John the Evangelist, Borger
Occupation: Refrigeration Technician
Wife’s Name: Cecilia Ibarra
Children’s Names: Francisco Jr., Angela and Cecilia
How do you perceive your role as a Permanent Deacon? “I perceive my role as a permanent deacon as a gift in which God allows me to serve my parish, St. John the Evangelist, to which I have belonged to for many years. It is a great pleasure to serve in the administration of the Body and Blood of Jesus; it is also a great honor that God can use my voice so that through the Gospel, people can hear Jesus. Through my diaconal ministry, I hope to let people know that Jesus always walks by our side, that He is happy with our triumphs and joys, that if they need advice and comfort, He is there to hug them and to extend His helping hand.”
After your ordination, how do you plan to continue your growth and ministry as a Permanent Deacon? “Well, after this long road in which my family life is going to change, for the good of course. In this gift from God, I plan to continue to celebrate it day-by-day. This ministry is to me like a new baptism where God renews me, gives me a new life because it is a unique opportunity to continue growing spiritually and allows me to provide spiritual care to those who are sick in their homes or hospitals. I look forward to comforting those imprisoned, to comfort family members when they have lost a loved one, accompany them in pain and show them what hope in this life that is passing through. In prayer I hope to let God dictate to me what I have to do and tell Him ‘speak Lord I am here to serve you.’”
Name: Gerald Marnell
Parish: St. Anthony’s, Hereford
Occupation: Farmer
Wife’s Name: Denise Marnell
Children’s Names: Cynthia, Katie and Emily
How did your wife react when you told her of your interest in becoming a Permanent Deacon? “One Sunday, Father Tony (Neusch) asked if I had ever considered the Diaconate. I was speechless for a moment and Denise, being a few feet from us, overheard the question and was stunned. I told Father that I would think and pray about it. The thought had crossed my mind over the years but I felt I might be too old (almost 60) at this point in life. In the car Denise asked what I thought. My response was a concern over my age to which she responded ‘Yeah but what a way to end your career.’ I called my three daughters and asked them to pray for me because I had a serious decision to make. I found out later one thought I was dying, one thought I was selling the farm and one said I was going to be a Deacon. And by the grace of God, here I am.”
How will your ministry as a Permanent Deacon tie in with your vocation as a farmer? “Farmers see the hand of God at work all the time. We plant seed that sprouts, pushes and sometimes struggles through the ground to reach the sunlight. Very much as we, the children of God, are born, grow and often struggle to reach the light of salvation. The ministry of a deacon often requires patience and nurturing of the human soul through the struggles of life. I hope to call upon my life experiences to be a helper and guide to all who need me on their way to the light of eternal salvation.”
Name: Baltazar Montoya
Parish: Blessed Sacrament, Amarillo
Occupation: Home Builder
Wife’s Name: Teresa Montoya
Children’s Names: Baltazar Jr. and Evelyn
How has your spirituality grown during this process of becoming a Permanent Deacon? “During this time, I have grown a lot in knowing how to understand the word of God, and in understanding the commands of God. This spiritual walk has not been easy, but over the course of these four-and-a-half-years, I have learned to trust and always depend on God. I am more focused on the purpose God has for my life. Every day I say to the Lord, ‘I am willing to serve You through your people, here is my life, I offer to listen to your call.’”
What advice have you received from Deacons Mark Seidlitz, Rene Perez and Brian Lewis at Blessed Sacrament Church? “I am thankful for my brothers and sisters in Christ—Deacon Brian, his wife Cindy; Deacon Mark, his wife Elena; and, Deacon Rene and his wife Graciela. They have always been there for me when I needed help and have been able to answer any questions or doubts I may have. I am so grateful for their endless support and encouragement. They have all been instrumental to bring me closer to God, my Faith and in the discernment process during my formation as a deacon.
“During the past four years, all the deacons at my parish have invited me at every opportunity to participate in the Holy Mass with them—observing and practicing what I am allowed to do thus far. God has been very generous to me. He has provided the right people and the necessary means for me to be able to carry out these four-and-a-half-years of formation, preparation, learning and spiritual growth. I would also like to mention my spiritual director, Deacon Miguel Tovar and his wife Lula. Both have been very dedicated to helping me throughout my formation. They have guided us from the beginning, they have advised me in my studies and they have offered constant prayer for my family and me. I thank God for every single one of these individuals and all their efforts that they have made in helping me to become a better man of God. I am willing to continue learning and growing and I thank God for calling me to serve his people.”
Name: Kevin Morris
Parish: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo
Occupation: Scientist
Wife’s Name: Cheryl Morris
Children’s Names: Eric, Travis, Michael and Christopher
What led you to consider becoming a Permanent Deacon? “Since my conversion, I have always been driven to aid the Church through
diakonia, Greek for service. That obligation to follow Jesus’ call led me to join the Knights of Columbus and to serve in many other ministries throughout the years. On one fateful day in 2006, a wonderful Nigerian priest sat across from me at a Fourth degree KC dinner. He and I had toiled, or perhaps suffered together in the RCIA program and had become good friends. He simply and suddenly, with a grin as big as the world, asked me when I was going to become a deacon. I knew he meant it. My response was surprising, ‘I’m thinking of entering the next class.’ I was in the Diocese of Austin at that time but was not to become a deacon there. God had plans for me to return home to Amarillo to answer his call. Robert Frost once said, ‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.’ My path to the diaconate has been curved, bumpy and sometimes fraught with doubt. As Deacon Floyd Ashley once said in his final homily before he passed away, ‘we should consider doing something out of the ordinary, not of this world but of the next.’ Deacon Floyd, it has been well worth the marvelous trip and I thank you for your fine recommendation.”
You are a convert to the Catholic Faith. What inspired you to become a member of the Church? “For much of my life, I was essentially an atheist. Science had become my religion. It had all the answers and I, having earned a Ph.D., had become one of its priests. Despite this, I have always searched for the meaning of my life and the meaning of the universe in a more spiritual way. Something was always telling me that I and all things around me must be more than the simple products of fate and happenstance. Chaos and randomness could not result in a universe as beautifully formed and logically created as this one. It was beauty and reason that brought me to consider God. It was God that introduced me through my inquiries and reading to a relationship with His Son. Interestingly, I one day decided to look at the Catholic Church and attend Mass. In the bulletin, there was an announcement for the beginning of the RCIA program. It started that week and I was seated in one of the chairs. What if it had already started or if I had to wait a considerable period of time? It was a God-thing. I came into the Church the following Easter at a parish founded by none other than Bishop Patrick J. Zurek. Later, at the same parish, teaching in Zurek Hall, I met a Nigerian priest and the rest is history.”
Name: John Renteria
Parish: St. Joseph’s, Amarillo
Occupation: Assessor
Wife’s Name: Maria Renteria
Children: Anthony, Olivia, Damien, Thomas and Matthew
How did your children react when you told them of your plans to study for the Permanent Diaconate? “Their initial reaction was one of positivity and encouragement. Never was there a time when they’ve shown any inhibitions to me pursuing formation for the diaconate. Throughout the entire process, during periodic family meetings, I have questioned them about their feelings about it and my continuation in the program and they have always been very encouraging.”
Define the term Permanent Deacon… “At a lower level of the hierarchy are deacons, upon whom hands are imposed ‘not unto the priesthood, but unto a ministry of service.’ (
Dogmatic Constitution Lumen Gentium, 29) The diaconate is the first of three ranks in ordained ministry. Deacons preparing for the priesthood are transitional deacons. Those not planning to be ordained priests are called permanent deacons.”
Name: Dr. Joseph D. “Joe” Roder
Parish: St. Ann’s, Canyon
Occupation: Veterinarian
Wife’s Name: Karen Roder
Children: Adam, Alex and Andrew
Why do you feel called to be a Permanent Deacon? “Seeking peace during a career crisis, I found sanctuary in Mary’s intercession and the rosary. This led me to the unbelievable truth of Christ’s unfailing love for me—just as I am. Understanding this grace fundamentally changed who I am and calls me to serve Jesus as I serve my family—just because I love them. To be a deacon is to serve Christ and all He loves by my life, prayer, charity and sharing the Gospel with great love, peace and joy.”
How did participating in an ACTS Retreat help in your discernment? “I arrived at my ACTS retreat in August 2013 by the love and prayers of the community. The retreat experience opened my heart to the Holy Spirit in a new, different way. Monsignor Harold Waldow said ‘Here’s your sign,’ mine was the retreat verse ‘Trust in the LORD with all your heart...’ (
Prov 3:5-6). Trust in Jesus is key to my diaconal discernment. To serve fully, I must let Jesus pack my parachute and trust Him enough to jump.”
Name: Mark D. White
Parish: St. Thomas the Apostle, Amarillo
Occupation: Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Amarillo College
Wife’s Name: Terry Ann White
Children: Courtney and Hillary
How has your professional life prepared you for the Permanent Diaconate? “The practice of law has exposed me to conflicts of every kind: moral, economic, political, domestic and criminal. As I was involved in resolving these conflicts, I learned the importance of understanding both parties’ motives, biases, worries and goals. It also taught me that I can’t always provide a solution, and that sometimes a concerned and listening ear is all I can offer. A permanent deacon will be called to understand these same things about the people who are to be served.”
What gifts or charisms do you bring to the table as a Permanent Deacon? “Through my ministry as a spiritual care volunteer for hospice patients, I have learned that the Holy Spirit has blessed me with the gift of compassion. I am comfortable having conversations with the sick and dying, hoping to be of some comfort to them. God has blessed my family and me abundantly, and we feel called to be generous in sharing those blessings. The one gift I do not have is patience!”