Meet The New Permanent Deacons

Each of the eight men to be ordained to the Permanent Diaconate during a Saturday, Dec. 3 Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo, were asked to fill out a questionnaire about themselves. Edited versions of these questionnaires ran in the Nov. 20 issue of The West Texas Catholic. Here are the full versions of those questionnaires.



Name: Michael Anzaldua

Parish: St. Anthony of Padua, Dalhart

Occupation: Self-employed

Wife’s Name: Jovita Anzaldua

Children’s Names: Michael Anthony, Kimberly Ann, Matthew Alan and Mark Andrew

How did your wife react when you told her of your interest in becoming a Permanent Deacon? “I honestly can’t remember what her reaction was when I brought up the idea of becoming a deacon, but I do know that me becoming a deacon could not be possible without the support of such an amazing woman. I think we all need to understand that behind every good man, stands a very strong woman.



You have worked with youth at the parish level. As a deacon, how does that change your approach toward vocations? “I would begin by explaining that a vocation is a more than just a calling, it’s a calling from God. The fact that I chose to answer God’s calling to the diaconate, allows me to be open and gives me the ability to talk to the youth about being open to what God is calling them to be. I also share with them the difficulties that came from answering a call and have asked them to journey with me and to pray for me in my journey as I pray for them in their journey.



“I also expressed to the youth that their vocation may come in many different forms. Accepting a vocation does not necessarily mean becoming a priest or a nun; one can also accept a vocation by becoming a consecrated man or woman. The call to accept a vow of celibacy, and even being a good husband, wife, father or mother, can also be a vocation, and of course becoming a deacon. The key is to always be open to what God is calling us to be. One must always keep in mind that God is always calling us to be so much more than what we are willing to accept. We also need to understand that all too often we are our own biggest obstacle in committing to any vocation and answering God’s call to holiness.”



Name: Robert Aranda Jr.

Parish: St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo

Occupation: Executive Assistant to Bishop Patrick J. Zurek

Wife’s Name: Linda G. Aranda

Children’s Names: Matthew Pena, Nicholas Aranda, Ezekiel Aranda

Define the term Permanent Deacon: “The Permanent Deacon is an ordained minister of the Catholic Church. The Permanent Deacon, a ministry restored by Blessed Paul VI after recommendation by the Second Vatican Council, is ordained after a 4 to 4 ½ year period of formation. Most deacons balance work, family life and their ministry.

“The Permanent Deacon promises obedience to the Bishop after having received the sacrament of Holy Orders. The deacon is to be a servant imitating Christ—who came to serve, not to be served.”



How will your ministry as a deacon tie in with your position at the Diocesan Pastoral Center and St. Mary’s Cathedral?

“I am not sure how the positions will work together; I just have to trust that they will. I plan to continue to work with our Bishop and will serve him in my position at the chancery in the day-to-day assignments.



“God willing, I will be ordained to serve in the Diocese of Amarillo. If my assignment ends up being at St. Mary’s Cathedral then I will work with that parish’s rector to assist him in whatever ministries necessary. Regardless, my primary ministries will consist of proclaiming the Gospel, performing works of charity and serving the community.”



Name: Jose Joaquin Castañeda

Parish: St. Joseph’s, Amarillo

Occupation: Mechanic Manager

Wife's Name: Ericka Alejandra Castañeda

Children's Names: Jose Joaquin Castañeda Jr., Miguel Angel Castañeda, Sandra Angelita Castañeda, Ericka Alejandra Castañeda and Jennifer Marie Castañeda

How have you grown spiritually over the last few years? “My growth has been in trusting more in God and this helps me to see life in a different way.”



What do you perceive your ministry will be at St. Joseph's Church? “Sharing my time and knowledge with our community and assisting Father Hector (J. Madrigal) in every possible way. And keeping in touch with our homebound. I’m looking forward to my new life as a deacon.”



Name: Joseph M. Hochstein

Parish: Holy Family, Nazareth

Occupation: Farmer

Wife’s Name: Angela Hochstein

Children’s Names: Allyson Zunker, Anthony Hochstein and Michelle Macha

How has participation in the permanent diaconate process changed your life? “My prayer life has definitely improved. My wife says that I am more at peace with myself and that I understand her and others better. I have become more aware of the needs in our Church Community.”



You are the sixth deacon to be ordained for Holy Family Church. What advice have you received from Deacon Jerome Brockman, who was in the first class of Permanent Deacons for the Diocese of Amarillo and Deacon Bob Birkenfeld, who was in the last class? “From Deacon Jerome: ‘You don’t have to be like me or the other deacons. Just be yourself and you will be fine.’



“From Deacon Bob: ‘The most important thing is to always meet people where they are and work from there. If you presume they are at a place spiritually that they are not, you run the risk of scaring them off.’”



Name: Brian Lewis

Parish: St. Ann’s, Canyon

Occupation: Digital Learning Leader, Amarillo ISD

Wife’s Name: Cindy Lewis

You are a convert to the Catholic Faith. What led you to become a member of the Church? “I was raised in a very Faithful Christian home, where seeking truth was always foremost in our Faith journey. As a child, my family began each morning reading scripture and praying together. For as long as I can remember I have known the truth of Christ and His love for me. I am forever grateful for this Faith-filled upbringing, and carry it with me as I continue to experience the depth and fullness of the Church Christ founded.



“One of the first steps on my journey towards the Catholic Church was a conversation I had with a friend almost 20 years before entering the Church regarding how we got the Bible; how the canon of scripture was determined. I had really never thought of this before. From a protestant perspective, we considered the Bible our only authority, but never much spoke about how it was compiled. My friend’s argument was that the Catholic Church was the authoritative body, directed by the Holy Spirit, which determined which books were and which books were not part of sacred scripture. He went on to challenge me with this question, “If the Catholic Church had the authority to determine the table of contents of the Bible, when did the Church cease to be the authoritative voice in other matters of Faith?”



“The Lord gently and persistently fueled that spark of wonder and curiosity for many years to follow, leading my wife, Cindy, and me to live and work, teaching school in two very Catholic countries, Mexico and Brazil. These experiences led to friendships with many wonderful people, who lived their Catholic Faith in every aspect of their lives. We were always included and invited to special events such as baptisms, weddings and holiday celebrations. We grew to love the community and the culture of our Latin American friends, largely an outflow of their Catholic Faith. On many levels, we wanted to be fully integrated into their lives, including their life of faith. However, 500 years of mistrust and misinformation was difficult to overcome, and we continued to resist the idea that being Catholic was even an option for us.



“A few years after moving from Brazil to Canyon, the Lord provided the perfect environment for those seeds which He had planted, fed and watered to really begin taking root. I was blessed to find myself in a job requiring regular air travel. Due to this schedule, I had hours of down time either waiting in airports or actually in flight. I began to use this time to revisit my friend’s question about Church authority, and read books about the Catholic Church, actually written by Catholics. I was especially drawn to books written by converts because they were skilled at explaining the Faith using terminology I found familiar and understandable. After several months of personal study and reading, I was convinced that the fullness of truth was in the Catholic Church. It had always been there. I needed to stop ‘protesting.’ Cindy was on a similar journey, but with a slightly different trajectory. I’ll leave that story for her to tell another time.



“One cold, February Sunday, Cindy and I decided to visit St. Ann’s Church in Canyon. We quickly realized that this church, the Catholic Church, was where God was calling us. We were blessed to go through the RCIA process, and, thanks be to God, together entered the Church at the Easter Vigil the following year.



What is your role for your wife’s group at St. Ann’s Church, the St. Kateri Single Ladies? “My wife, Cindy, is an amazing woman. She is truly dedicated to developing and fostering meaningful relationships with the young women in the St. Kateri group, as they learn, grow and support one another in their desire to be more fully who God has called them to be. My role in the group is one of support and prayer. The group meets at our home on Monday evenings, and includes dinner, discourse, study and prayer. Of course, since I am not female, nor am I single, my presence at the meeting would tend to complicate discussion, so I make my exit just before dinner is served. I really enjoy cooking, so I have the privilege to help prepare the meals. I also, when needed, provide a male perspective on various topics. These young ladies have truly been a blessing to get to know. Something they may not be aware of is that I try to time my return to the house just as the meeting is finishing, so that I can overhear their closing prayer. It is a beautiful thing to hear a group of young ladies sincerely recite, each week, Philippians 4:8, “whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”



Name: Ricardo “Richard” Martinez

Parishes: Immaculate Conception, Dimmitt and St. John Nepomucene, Hart

Occupation: C.H.S. Inc.

Wife name: Bonnie B. Martinez

Children Names: Ricardo “Richard” Jr., Eric, and Kathleen

Why do you feel you were called to the Permanent Diaconate? “I am a true believer that God works in mysterious ways that got me in to this ministry. Being a cradle Catholic, It never crossed my mind in becoming a Deacon. The call started when I got involved in the Church, going to numerous youth and adult retreats and getting to spend time with priests, deacons, sisters and Faithful friends. In time, I was asked by various priests and deacons if I would consider going into Diaconal Formation. Through prayers during discernment and the requirements, everything fell into place.



“My wife supported my decision, required paperwork was a cinch, my Catholic boss and coworkers gave me total support and as I passed my physical, I find out she’s also a Catholic doctor. From then on, I knew that the Holy Spirit had me on track.”



How have Deacons John Niño and Paul Herrera helped you in your discernment and studies?

“My Spiritual Director Deacon John and his wife Feliz and Deacon Paul and his wife Olivia were very supportive, willing to answer any questions I might have and to stay in prayer both in discernment and studies. They told me to do everything that I was asked to do and to work towards being obedient. Both deacons always ask me to go hands-on with them to participate in Vigils, Funeral Masses, Quinceañeras and Sunday Masses. Our Mentor Deacon, Pablo Morales and his wife Delisa have also had a big impact in my wife and I lives as we were discerning and studying. They were always willing to help.”



Name: Mark McVay

Parish: St. Vincent de Paul, Pampa

Occupation: Chief Financial Officer for a privately owned family business

Wife’s Name: Ginger McVay

Children’s Names: Natalie Kirkland, Stephanie Gilchrist and Trevor McVay

If there was a path not taken in your life, what was it and what would have happened had you taken that path? “In 2010 I attended an ACTS retreat. At the time, I had been asked numerous times by several of my friends to attend an ACTS retreat. I had made excuse after excuse for over two years. I didn’t think I ‘needed’ to go. I had a great life, great marriage, great kids, everything was good and I felt good about my spiritual life.



“Attending that ACTS retreat was the turning point on a whole new spiritual life that I never dreamed or imagined. It started a fire in me, a desire to grow spiritually, that I had never experienced before. That spark led me to listening to a Matthew Kelly’s CD Our Lives Change When Our Habits Change. In this CD he says, I can tell you what kind of spiritual life you have by asking one simple question, ‘What books have you read lately?’ And I remember thinking that was ridiculous. I haven’t read a book in over 30 years and I have a great spiritual life. Then, I read his book, Rediscover Catholicism. I now have a library of books and CDs. This desire to learn and grow spiritually developed into an increased desire to learn and to serve God. This ultimately led me to the Deaconate program. I hope and pray that being ordained is not an end, but a whole new beginning.



“If I would not have gone down that path, I would have missed out on so much. I thank God for sending me down this path. It is incredible how one simple thing can led to so much joy.”



With your ordination, you will be the first functioning deacon at St. Vincent de Paul Church in the past 17+ years. What do you anticipate your ministries to be? “I really don’t have any idea what God has in store for me. One thing that I have definitely experienced during Diaconate Formation was how my eyes have been opened to so many ways to serve our Parish and community. Fear and insecurity had kept me from serving in many of these ministries. Over the past 4½ years of the Diaconate Formation Program, I am constantly looking back saying, WOW, I am doing things I never dreamed I would be doing. That’s what I hope and pray will continue.”



Name: Davin Winger

Parish: Sacred Heart of Jesus, Spearman and Cristo Redentor, Gruver

Occupation: Assistant Professor of Business, Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Wife’s Name: Teague Winger

Children’s Names: Ryan Winger, Reid Winger and Leigh Anne Winger

Being a Permanent Deacon is…”Being a Permanent Deacon is to ‘share in Christ’s mission and grace in a special way’ by being a servant to the parish, diocese and the bishop. A deacon is to be a ‘servant of all’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church #1570).



You and your wife have been active in Retrouvaille for many years. As a deacon, how does this help you in your ministry? “Retrouvaille is the French word for ‘rediscover.’ The Retrouvaille Marriage Ministry’s focus is on troubled marriages. Hence, those attending a Retrouvaille Weekend can ‘rediscover’ their marriage. Teague and I attended our first Retrouvaille Weekend in 2005, and the Retrouvaille Marriage Ministry has blessed our marriage immensely. We have been blessed to witness the power of the Holy Spirit and His work in marriages participating in Retrouvaille. It’s my hope that as a deacon I will be able to serve and pray for couples attending Retrouvaille Weekends and that Teague and I can also make the availability of this weekend for hurting couples in the Diocese of Amarillo better known in the panhandle and surrounding area.”



















