Memorial Mass for Pope Francis TONIGHT

Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will preside at a Memorial Mass, with the priests of the Diocese of Amarillo concelebrating, for Pope Francis TONIGHT at 6:30 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Faithful are invited and encouraged to attend this celebration of the life of Pope Francis. May he rest in the eternal peace of Christ. We encourage you to please pray for the Cardinals as they prepare for the Conclave.
(en español) El Obispo Patrick J. Zurek presidirá una Misa Conmemorativa, con los sacerdotes de la Diócesis de Amarillo concelebrando, por el Papa Francisco ESTA NOCHE a las 6:30 en la Catedral de Santa María. Los fieles están invitados y animados a asistir a esta celebración de la vida del Papa Francisco. Que descanse en la paz eterna de Cristo. Les animamos a rezar por los Cardenales mientras se preparan para el Cónclave.