Men’s Conference Scheduled Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 12

Amarillo—Rise Up—Men after God’s Heart(1 Samuel 13:14) is the theme of a Men’s Conference Friday, Sept. 10-Sunday, Sept. 12 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 South Washington.
There will be three keynote speakers at the conference: • Father John Lager, OFM, Cap.; • Father Brian Mullady, OP; and, • Thomas Wurtz.
“We have a great line up of speakers for our Men’s Conference,” said Deacon Tino Frausto of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo, who is on the planning committee for the conference. “We want to invite all men throughout the Diocese of Amarillo to join us, to listen, to open their hearts and be transformed.”
Father Lager has served FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students) as the organization’s national chaplain since 2013. Ordained to the priesthood in 1979, he has served the Capuchins as an associate pastor, a high school campus minister and as the Order’s director of development and missionary activity. Father Lager is active in Men’s ministry, co-founding the annual Gathering of Men in Denver and is co-founder of Marked Men for Christ ministry, an international ministry dedicated to transforming men to be followers of Jesus Christ through healing.
Father Mullady entered the Dominican Order in 1966 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1972. He has a Doctorate in Sacred Theology (STD) from the Angelicum University in Rome, where he was a professor for six years. Father Mullady is currently a mission preacher and retreat master for the Western Dominican Province. A Missionary of Mercy appointed by Pope Francis, he has written nine books and writes for Homiletic and Pastoral Review. Father Mullady also has a weekly radio show on the EWTN global radio network.
Wurtz is the founder and director of Varsity Catholic, a division of FOCUS that works with college athletes. He has been involved in the formation of hundreds of men that have served as FOCUS missionaries. Wurtz has helped develop multiple aspects of formation for the hundreds of men that have served as missionaries within FOCUS over the years. A graduate of Benedictine College and the Augustine Institute, he was selected as a delegate for the inaugural Sport at the Service of Humanity Conference at the Vatican.
The conference will begin at 6:00pm on Sept. 10 and will include Praise and Worship by Elohymn MSC, keynote addresses, Adoration and Eucharistic Healing. Bishop Patrick J. Zurek is also scheduled to speak and celebrate Mass with attendees.
Registration forms can be downloaded at amarillodiocese.org/mensconference. Cost is $30 per person and scholarships are available. For additional information, please contact Deacon Frausto at 806-220-6049 or via email, tinofrausto@yahoo.com.