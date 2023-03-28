Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, Coming To Amarillo

Amarillo—It’s very seldom that residents of the Texas Panhandle have an opportunity to see what is considered one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, without leaving the state of Texas.
That opportunity arrives in June.
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, will be the inaugural exhibit in the newly renovated Sunset Center, now called Arts in the Sunset at 3701 Plains Blvd., which houses the Amarillo Art Institute. The exhibit will be open from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, July 23, from 11:00am to 7:30pm Tuesday through Saturday, with the last entry at 6:00pm. The exhibit will be open on Sundays from 1:00pm to 5:30pm, with the last entry at 4:00pm. The exhibit will be closed on Monday, July 4, for Independence Day.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 18. The exhibition is wheelchair accessible and all ages are welcome. The exhibit takes between 60 and 90 minutes to view.
“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized and never-before-seen perspective,” said Rachel Flores, executive director of the Amarillo Art Institute. “Words cannot express how excited I am to have this international exhibit right here in Amarillo. Whether or not you’ve visited the Sistine Chapel in person or just dreamed about seeing it, we welcome everyone and expect thousands of visitors traveling from near and far to experience Michelangelo’s iconic masterpiece.”
With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never-before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.
“This globally successful exhibition is an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo’s timeless masterpiece,” said Flores. “Whether visitors have already been to the Sistine Chapel or not, everyone can admire the artwork up close, at their own pace and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work.”
St. Mary’s Cathedral has partnered with the Amarillo Art Institute to bring this exhibit to Amarillo. Proceeds from the exhibit will be equally distributed to the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC), Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle (CCTXP) and the Amarillo Cultural District of the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Volunteers are needed to help during the exhibit’s run. CCTXP is responsible for volunteers Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. St. Thomas the Apostle Church will be responsible for volunteers from Tuesday, June 20 to Sunday, June 25. The DWC is responsible for volunteers Tuesday, July 5 to Sunday, July 9. St. Mary’s Cathedral will be responsible for volunteers Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16 and St. Joseph’s Church is responsible for volunteers the final week of the exhibit from Tuesday, July 19 to Sunday, July 23. For additional information about volunteer opportunities or to volunteer, please contact any of these entities.