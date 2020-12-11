Mitchell Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Amarillo—James B. “Jim” Mitchell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Diocese of Amarillo by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek.
Mitchell, 61, replaces Deacon Phil Whitson, who has served as diocesan CFO since 2004. Mitchell’s appointment is effective Thursday, Dec. 31.
A native of Rochester, Minn., Mitchell was baptized in the Lutheran Church. He spent his childhood living in Chicago, St. Petersburg, Charlotte, Tampa, Mt. Sterling, Kent., and Crothersville, Ind., where he attended high school. Mitchell studied business at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind.
Mitchell has worked in healthcare for 38 years. He managed physician offices, created and ran physician medical billing offices and worked with physicians converting to electronic medical systems. His last position was as Managing Partner/CEO of Enterprise Medical Management, Ltd., a company that managed physician offices, medical billing services and computer services for physicians around the country.
On Nov. 25, 1983, Mitchell married Teena Lynn Zoll at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Clarksville, Ind. The couple had lived in Paducah, Kent., Jacksonville and Albuquerque before moving to Amarillo in Nov. 1994.
While living in Paducah, Mitchell’s Faith journey led to him to the Catholic Church in 1990 after being active in the Presbyterian Church as an Elder. He and his family have been parishioners at St. Thomas the Apostle Church since they moved to Amarillo. Mitchell has been active in the music department as a member of the choir for 20 years and as a cantor for 25 years. He has also been active in the diocesan choir and as an active member of Knights of Columbus Council #4621, where he has served as council treasurer for nearly 20 years.
Mitchell and his wife are the parents of three grown children: Sandra Mitchell, who lives in Amarillo; Amanda Bartholomew, who resides in Rockwall and Victoria Mitchell, who lives in Denver. The Mitchell’s have two grandchildren, Elizabeth Bartholomew and Kathleen Bartholomew.