Monsignor James A. “Jim” Comiskey: 1921-2017

Kansas City, MO.—Monsignor James A. “Jim” Comiskey, who served in both the Diocese of Amarillo and the Diocese of Lubbock and one of the founders of the Southwest Liturgical Conference, passed away April 1. He was 95 years old.



Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 6, 10:30am, St. Francis Regis Church, Kansas City.



James A. Comiskey was born April 15, 1921, to William Francis and Lois Caroline Comiskey of Kansas City. He and his brother William Francis Jr., and sisters Rosemary Lois (Reiter), Elizabeth Margaret (Nowlin) and Dorothy Maddalena (Post) attended St. James School in Midtown. He started high school at DeLaSalle Academy, then transferred to St. John’s Minor Seminary when he began thinking about becoming a priest.



In a 2010 article in The Catholic Key, newspaper of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Comiskey’s vocation was not set in stone at first. He still enjoyed dating and going to dances. Comiskey attended St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana, and then left to explore all his options. He returned to St. Meinrad again and then left again. The third time he returned the bishop said, “No.”



Through a friend the young man contacted the Diocese of Amarillo and he became a seminarian for the diocese in 1944. Since its erection in 1926, one seminarian each class attended St. Mary Seminary in Cincinnati. Jim Comiskey was the last seminarian from Amarillo to study theology in Cincinnati. While a seminarian for the Amarillo diocese, he was privileged to participate in discussions three times a week about the Mystical Body of Christ, the 1943 encyclical by Pope Pius XII. He also had a trusted confessor as well as a priest friend he “could just talk to.”



“It dawned on me what the priesthood really meant,” he recalled. “I found myself praying ‘Lord, I give you the rest of my life. If I’m not meant to be a priest, I’ll find some other way, but I give my life to you.’”



Comiskey was ordained June 3, 1950 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Amarillo.



Father Comiskey served as the secretary and chair of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission and in 1963, at the height of Vatican II, helped found and served as president of the Southwest Liturgical Conference, the oldest continuous liturgical conference, which now encompasses 27 dioceses in seven states. He served on the board of directors of the 54-year old conference whose principal commitment is to regional educational programs and annual study weeks intended to stimulate the people of God to active participation in liturgy.

