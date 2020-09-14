Monsignor Michael Colwell, JCL, Assigned To Canadian, Shamrock, Wheeler

Amarillo—Monsignor Michael P. Colwell, JCL, has been appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Canadian; St. Patrick’s Church, Shamrock; and, St. Mary’s Church, Wheeler.
The appointment by Bishop Patrick J. Zurek, is effective Monday, Sept. 21.
Monsignor Colwell, 59, was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1994 by then-Bishop Leroy T. Matthiesen at St. Laurence Cathedral (now St. Laurence Church), Amarillo.
Monsignor Colwell was previously Rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Amarillo. His assignments in the Diocese of Amarillo include: • Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Cactus; • St. Joseph’s Church, Stratford; • Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Amarillo; • St. Vincent de Paul Church, Pampa; • St. John the Evangelist Church, Borger; • St. Ann’s Church, Stinnett; • St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dalhart; and, • St. Mary’s Church, Texline.