Monte Carlo Night Fundraiser For Catholic Charities

Amarillo—Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host its annual Monte Carlo Night fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:00 to 11:00 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 4100 South Coulter.
Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations can be made online at cctxp.org.
The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner provided by Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner of Canyon. The evening will also feature live music and dancing, a drawing for a $1,000 VISA Gift Card, free gaming and prizes and live and silent auctions. Among the items procured for the auction include an autographed football by three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys.
“Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle has gone through many changes in our 91-year history, but one thing has always stayed the same: our dedication to helping those who need it most,” said CCTXP executive director Jeff Gulde. “Please join us and help us continue with this tradition.”
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle was established by then-Bishop Rudolph A. Gerken, the first Bishop of Amarillo, on Aug. 15, 1932. The name, along with the leadership, has adapted to best fit the needs of the community. In 2012, the organization took the name Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.
For additional information about the celebration, please call Catholic Charities at 806-376-4571.